Love is Blind season 5: Engaged couples' zodiac signs explored

Love is Blind season 5 had eighteen singles embark on a journey to find their forever love. In its messiest installment thus far, the first four episodes have set expectations for drama at an all-time high.

Almost all contestants faced turbulence and trying times, but three couples weathered the storm and came out on the other side, engaged. Whether there will be more proposals remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes on September 29, 2023.

Although not all three pairs had smooth-sailing dates throughout, their zodiacs suggest they're compatible, and so do their current relationship statuses on the show. Stacy is a Libra, Izzy is a Virgo, and the same goes for Milton and Lydia, respectively, while Taylor is a Capricorn and JP is a Gemini.

Zodiac signs of Love is Blind season 5's official couples

Taylor and JP

Capricorn is an Earth sign depicted by the hybrid of a goat and a fish, and it is the zodiac to which Taylor belongs. People from this group are usually known to be driven and determined.

Represented by the twins is JP's zodiac, Gemini. Adaptability and quick wit are some of this air sign's biggest strengths.

They balance each other out, as seen on Love is Blind, sharing a lot of laughs while simultaneously making solid future plans and breaking down emotional walls. Taylor and JP were the first couple to get engaged on this season of the show.

"You're sweeter than sugar, super genuine, and the most amazing woman I've ever met... Taylor McKinsey Rue, will you marry me?" JP asked.

Stacy and Izzy

Stacy is a Libra, the sign whose people are best known for their sociability and welcoming nature.

This zodiac is represented by a balance scale and the element of air. Izzy's stars belong in the Virgo constellation; those born under this Earth sign display great kindness, modesty, and practicality.

Their similar sense of humor, comfort, and ease around each other shone through in their Love is Blind pod dates. While Stacy faced some competition in the pursuit of Izzy's heart, he chose to ask her to marry him, and she giddily accepted.

"I'm so confident in you. I've never been more certain with anybody in my life... Stacy Renee Synder, will you marry me?" Izzy asked.

Lydia and Milton

Lydia belongs to Virgo, the Earth sign represented by the maiden, which is known to house people who tend to use their practical side more than their emotional one during decision-making.

They're also considered well-natured, generous, and humble. Milton's zodiac is the air sign Libra, symbolized by a balance scale, to make an ode to their extroverted yet calm demeanor.

Owing to the fact that they're both social butterflies interested in geology, they hit it off from day one of Love is Blind. Lydia found herself caught up in a lie that almost broke their relationship, but Milton forgave her and proposed. She said yes.

"I can recognize your voice in a crowd... I've fallen in love with you. Lydia Arlene Valez Gonzalez, will you be my Puerto Rican wife?" Milton asked.

The first set of Love is Blind episodes was nothing short of jaw-droppingly dramatic and confusing, all the same, and the next batch is sure to only take the tension to much greater heights. While three couples got engaged, one almost got there and fell short.

The story of Uche and Aaliyah's incomplete proposal will continue, along with the group honeymoon vacation, which the preview promises will make for content gold. Love is Blind season 5, episodes 5, 6, and 7, will be available to watch on Netflix on September 29 at 3 AM ET.