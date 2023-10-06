Who is Milton Johnson? Love is Blind 5 star's birthday, job, and more explored

Love is Blind season 5 producers seem to have put together the franchise's wildest cast, and surprisingly, one of the youngest romantics happens to be the most level-headed and calmest. Milton Johnson fell for a woman with a polar opposite personality but all the same interests, Lydia Gonzalez. Fans of the show developed a liking for Milton, owing to his witty yet peaceful demeanor, and are eager to learn everything about him off-screen.

Milton's birthday falls on October 6, which means that although his age during the show's filming was 25, he's just turned 26 on the day of writing this article. As viewers are aware, Milton Johnson is a petroleum engineer with an undying love for his polarizing microscope and rocks.

Love is Blind, season 5: Milton Johnson has big brain energy

Love is Blind season 5's Milton, aka James Milton Johnson's nerdy, youthful side appealed to many who are now curious to know it all, from his birthday to his zodiac sign, family life, and more.

Standing at over six and a half feet tall, Milton Johnson celebrates his birthday on October 6 each year, making him a Libran. As a side note, Librans are known to be compatible with Virgo, which is Lydia's zodiac sign.

He was born in Hawaii to authoritative parents, was brought up on the island, and even completed a few years of school there before moving to Japan. Japan wasn't easy on him, though, since he had difficulty socializing, which affected his overall academic growth. During his stay there, he did, however, become an anime fanatic.

The Love is Blind man had scoliosis in his teenage years, which had a major impact on him growing up. He also got emotional in the pods with Lydia when discussing the 12 drill holes they put in his spine. He fights the condition every day.

Once he moved to the USA with his family, his grades improved. He was even awarded an associate's degree during high school graduation. His ambition had led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Geotechnology and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering, both from Texas. But that's not where he stopped.

The Love is Blind contestant continued his education and is currently a student at Rice University, working towards earning a Master's in Business Administration degree. As mentioned on the show, he also worked as a Petroleum Engineer at the time of filming. His LinkedIn profile states he currently works as a Management Trainee at Vopak.

Considering his numerous accomplishments, Milton believes his biggest achievement to date is being a competitive Pokemon player. The audience also learned from his roommate that he's been banned from the game's servers in five countries because he trash-talked other players.

While Milton is obsessed with gaming, he also enjoys days wandering in the wilderness, hiking up mountains, and exploring national parks.

Other than this, Milton loves anything science; he forms a strong connection with Lydia based on their shared knowledge about geology and rocks. He is also interested in paleontology and frequently visits museums to satisfy his curiosity about everything on the planet, even extraterrestrials.

Milton's journey on Love is Blind has been turbulent, but he has never strayed from his one person. The last episode showed Milton's family meeting Lydia, and his mother and sister interrogated her; his sister even called everything she said "phony." He didn't let that or her past with Uche get in the way and sat down to talk with her right before the episode ended.

The preview of Love is Blind's upcoming episode shows them both at the altar but also shows them both crying after that, separately. Whether this is the edit and they end up together, or whether they don't say yes, will only be revealed in the finale on October 13 on Netflix.