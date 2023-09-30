"Throw the whole cast away": Love is Blind fans outraged with season 5 singles

In the history of the Love is Blind franchise, never has a season been as messy, complicated, and downright shocking as season 5. With only seven episodes released, this installment is proving to be a train wreck as the cast is making it their personal mission to create havoc from day 1. An experiment that was formulated with the purpose of people finding an authentic partnership turned into a battle royale game with lies, manipulation, gaslighting, and heartbreak.

Although three couples made it out of the pods engaged, after the latest episodes aired on September 29, it's unlikely that any of them will say yes at the altar. From love triangles to squares, pentagons, and any other shape that comes to mind, singles have tried it all.

The chaos had fans taking to the internet to slam the cast, some even calling them "terrible" and questioning Netflix's choices. X (formerly Twitter) user @ChellzyWellzy even wrote:

"Throw the whole cast away. What even made them green light this season? #LoveIsBlindS5"

Love is Blind 5 cast: The internet's opinion and what prompted it

After Love is Blind released its first batch of episodes, viewers had the impression that both the cast and the plot couldn't get more twisted. They were proven wrong one week later, on September 29, when three even more explosive episodes were dropped. The chatter on the internet has grown to epic proportions with this installment, with audience expressing disappointment in Netflix's casting.

Every significant couple on the show has been through a tedious journey, often finding themselves stuck in toxic love triangles. One that seemed unbreakable also had their relationship turn to dust when physical appearance was added to the mix.

To put this into perspective why the internet chatter began with this season of Love is Blind, here's a brief timeline. Eighteen singles entered the competition. The ones with the most screen time included Lydia, Milton, Aaliyah, Uche, Johnie, Chris, Izzy, Stacy, Taylor, and JP.

Lydia and Milton were connecting in the pods, as were Aaliyah and Uche, until Aaliyah learned about Uche's history with Lydia before the show. Lydia then flaunted her Uche knowledge to show Aaliyah who knows him better while claiming she was not still interested in him. Aaliyah was set off by this and left the experiment, just as Uche was about to propose.

Uche and Aaliyah reconnected after that, but with all his gaslighting, Aaliyah ran straight for the hills, wanting nothing to do with him. Uche also had a conversation with Lydia following his meeting with Aaliyah, where he accused her of stalking him while Lydia accused him of cheating when they were together. She then expressed her love for Love is Blind's Milton.

Milton had forgiven Lydia for not telling him about her past with Uche and proposed. On their vacation, they got along until Uche came in to fill Milton's ears about the woman he was marrying.

Izzy was in a Love is Blind love triangle with Johnie and Stacy. Johnie had dumped her then-connection, Chris, to prioritize Izzy, but then, he chose Stacy over her. She then went back to Chris, hoping he would take her back after she called him "boring" and "safe." Initially, Chris chose himself, but during the group meetup, he claimed that he and Johnie were in a happy relationship. How she managed to get him back after everything will remain a mystery.

Regardless, Izzy and Johnie had an awkward conversation during the Love is Blind get-together, where he spoke ill of her, and she stormed out in tears. Stacy and Izzy then got into an argument about Izzy's "bachelor ways" and lack of financial stability. Her family got involved as well, questioning Izzy's background, his earning potential, and much more. This threw a wrench in their relationship.

Taylor and JP were the first couple to get engaged on this season of Love is Blind. Love clearly was not blind in their case, as once they saw each other, their relationship was only filled with awkward silences. The inability to hold a basic conversation with her lifelong partner was concerning to Taylor, which she brought up several times on their holiday.

However, JP's concerns were more superficial. He called her and her feelings fake simply because she wore makeup when she met him and wasn't wearing it through the vacation. He complained about her glued-on eyelashes and said she wasn't a "real person".

He condescendingly spoke about her "caked-up face" getting on his jacket when the Love is Blind couple first met. This blowup completely shattered the connection they built in the pods, after which they broke up.

Even a simple explanation of this cast could take hours to understand, and naturally, their attempts at redefining the show by switching its category from romance to explosive drama made the most devoted fans furious. Love is Blind's identity had changed, and viewers were not having it. As it is, they took to the internet to slam the cast and also Netflix for allowing them on the show at all.

While viewers may dislike the cast, one thing's for sure: Love is Blind season 5 has them gripped, hook, line and sinker. The drama will only escalate as more episodes are released, with the next two set to drop on October 6 at 3 am ET on Netflix.