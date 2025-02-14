The much-awaited Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, with its first six episodes released on Netflix. These episodes saw the participants getting to know each other in the pods, falling in love, getting engaged, and moving to their honeymoon phase.

Episode 4 of the show, titled So Your Girlfriend Has a Boyfriend, saw the dating in the pods get even more intense, and Mason was seen dating Madison and Meg. After he told the former he liked her, he also met with Meg and shared how he thought he had a great connection with her.

Madison was left disappointed after finding out that he felt a connection with Meg as well, so she chose to go with Alex. Meanwhile, Dave also faced a dilemma when it came to choosing between Molly and Lauren. The episode ended on a cliffhanger after an uncertain Lauren gave Dave an ultimatum to make the tough decision.

Madison became Alex's girlfriend after Mason felt uncertain in Love is Blind season 8 episode 4

During his meeting with Madison in the Love is Blind pods, Mason talked about how inclined he was toward her and that he had gut feelings every time he thought about her. Madison responded by saying that she found this "elusive," so Mason offered to elaborate, saying:

"I am committed to you."

Madison then asked if he was under any pressure while making this decision, but he refused and stated he had enough time to think it through. Madison appreciated his reassuring gesture, and later on in their conversation, Mason said he didn't expect to feel "this way" so soon on the date. They also bonded over their connection with God.

When Mason later met Meg in the pods on Love is Blind, he told her he thought it was "crazy" how similar they were. He added that there was no one he could talk to the way he did with Meg. However, after she returned to the women's quarter, Madison felt her excitement and grew uncertain of Mason.

Then when Madison met Alex, they bonded over wanting a "dream house" soon. She also opened up about the wrong decisions she made in the past when it came to men, and how she was now ready to settle down.

She further talked about how close she had grown to Mason but was now feeling like his words weren't enough, and she wanted to "be right there" with Alex. This conversation made Alex ask her if she wanted to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes.

"Figure out what you want"- Love is Blind star Lauren gave Dave an ultimatum after she saw his incline towards Molly

When Lauren met Dave in the pods, she told him that Molly came into the lounge and "proudly" talked about the growing affinity between herself and Dave and also stated that she was his number 1 connection. Lauren said she wanted to ask him if he actually did say that and if he did, why he was still engaging her in talks.

She also clarified that she hadn't talked to Molly about this and that she didn't know if Molly knew Dave was talking to Lauren as well. When Dave went on to call the situation "girl drama," Lauren cut him off and said it wasn't, and that there was a lack of clarity from his side. She said,

"You need to just figure out what you want."

Then, just when Dave began to talk and said that he should've addressed this topic earlier, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Episodes 7 to 9 of Love is Blind season 8 are set to release on Netflix on February 21, 2025.

