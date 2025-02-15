"A walking red flag" — Love Is Blind fans react to David's personality

The eighth installment of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025. The season saw hopeful singles from Minneapolis take on the pods to find love sight unseen. Among them was 32-year-old David, also known as Dave, who worked in medical aesthetics. While introducing himself in episode 1, he confessed that working in the aesthetics department changed his approach toward women.

"I mean, it's always about looks right away for me," he said.

As soon as he entered the pods he asked the women, "What's wrong with you?" to understand why they participated in the show. While most laughed it off, others were caught off guard by his introductory joke. When one of the female cast members asked him the reason for his participation, he said:

"I just have kind of been an a** to women in my previous dating life. I really wanted to confront myself about that."

During a conversation with Lauren, he joked about her age after she revealed she was 30, saying she was no longer attractive. Soon after, he admitted he had been "a very shallow person" but wanted to change and have integrity. While on a date with Molly in episode 2, he revealed he cheated on his previous partner.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on David's personality and behavior in the pods. While many were critical of his first impression, others commented on his infidelity in his past relationship.

"Right from the first few scenes, I just know that David is going to be a problem. He is a walking red flag," a fan wrote.

"Oh David....if we've learned anything from Stephen from last season then a man admitting to bad behavior in the past and claiming he wants to change isn't that impressive," another fan commented.

"So I think David's in-pod persona is the annoying younger brother of an older sister. I'm hoping we get to see "The women in my life raised me right so even tho I live alone I still put the toilet seat down" David," a netizen tweeted.

Love Is Blind fans were unimpressed by David's personality, criticizing his jokes about women's appearance and reason for participation.

"I already don’t like Dave, he’s shallow and his jokes are more like negging. Oh you 30? So you already expired. wtf wants to hear that as a first thing even on a blind date? Weirdo," a user reacted.

"Dave asking all the ladies what's wrong with them is a red flag," a person commented.

"Not Dave confessing that he’s on the show cause he has been treating his past partners badly… uhmm sir?????" another fan wrote.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Wow. Dave really said 'I'm a shallow person, I struggle with integrity, I'm usually an a**hole to women in my dating life' BUT I don't want to be that guy anymore and the producers let him on the show LMAOOO. cut the cameras," one user posted.

"I need Laura to have some self respect and a couple extra sessions of therapy because the way she should have got up and walked out when she told Dave her age and he said 'so, you're no longer attractive' " a person reacted.

"I can already tell Dave is going to be a problem and I’m not going to like him… so many red flags already," another commented.

"I completely regret it" — Love Is Blind star David admits cheating on his previous partner

During a date with Molly in episode 2 of Love Is Blind, titled Open Hearts, Open Minds, Can't Lose, David opened up about his previous "serious relationship" that ended because of his infidelity. He told Molly about his past because he felt comfortable with her and believed she would not judge or hold his actions against him.

Although he felt it was "irrelevant" to their conversation, he wanted to come clean about his dating history.

"My last serious relationship, it ended 'cause I cheated on her. It was just stupid. Like, I completely regret it. And I would never, ever do it again," David said.

Molly respected his honesty and confessed she anticipated it when he brought up the "integrity line." He assured the Love Is Blind cast member that he would stop entertaining the women coming up to him at parties or other gatherings. Molly praised David for opening up and said she never judged anyone based on their past.

She then revealed that she had participated in "someone else cheating on their girlfriend" and felt guilty about it. Molly explained she was "hopeful for something in the future" and that "lines got crossed" during that process. Toward the end of their conversation, David thanked Molly for understanding him and added that her support meant "a lot."

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

