"He knew what I looked like" – Love Is Blind star Taylor Haag reveals Daniel Hastings recognized her from Instagram

Love Is Blind Season 8 introduced Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings as singles trying to find a partner in the pods. The two formed a strong connection in the pods, bonding over deep conversations and shared values. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when Haag suspected that Hastings had seen her on Instagram before the experiment began.

In an interview with Glamour on February 16, 2025, Haag, 32, addressed the situation, expressing concerns about whether Hastings had prior knowledge of her appearance. She revealed (via US Magazine):

“The primary concern was that he knew what I looked like during the experiment.”

This issue became a central point of tension in their relationship, especially after Hastings denied recognizing her social media handle. As the season progresses, viewers are left questioning the impact of social media on the show’s premise of forming connections without visual influence.

Love Is Blind's Taylor Haag addresses the Instagram controversy

The controversy began in Episode 4 of Love Is Blind Season 8 when Taylor Haag directly asked Daniel Hastings if he had ever followed her on Instagram. Hastings responded, “I can’t imagine that I do,” claiming he had a strong memory for Instagram handles but did not recognize hers. Despite his denial, Haag felt uneasy about his response.

Following their engagement, Haag continued to question whether Hastings had prior knowledge of her identity. Speaking to Glamour, she said:

“I wanted that to be completely removed from this entire situation … So the thought of that very premise being compromised was terrifying to me.”

This concern stemmed from the show’s core idea that love should be built on emotional connection rather than physical attraction. Haag brought up the topic again, but Hastings maintained his stance, denying that he had seen her Instagram profile before the show.

The situation became more complicated when producers left the storyline unresolved in Episode 6, ending the episode with Haag confronting Hastings. As a result, fans began speculating about whether Hastings had actually recognized her online. Haag admitted that the social media angle made her anxious. She explained:

“I’ve had a lot of anxiety about this bit of the story that happened because I thought it was going to be made into a bigger thing than it really was at the time.”

Despite this, she acknowledged that the subject was teased in trailers and would be a significant part of her storyline on Love Is Blind.

The uncertainty surrounding Hastings’ knowledge of Haag’s online presence led to tension in their relationship. Haag explained that being cut off from external influences, such as phones and friends, heightened the emotional weight of the situation.

“We don’t have our devices, we don’t have our people to talk to and bounce ideas off of. We’re running on minimal sleep and we’re running on adrenaline,” she shared.

Taylor and Daniel’s journey on Love Is Blind

Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings’ relationship started off strong in Love Is Blind Season 8. The two quickly bonded over shared experiences, with Hastings making an early impression by jokingly proposing to Haag within seconds of meeting her in the pods. His warm personality and phrases like “I’m right there with ya” made Haag feel an instant connection.

Haag talked about her issues with body image, while Hastings talked about being a "late bloomer" and his worries about his height. Hastings gave Haag a stocking that was just like the one she had as a child, demonstrating their shared love of Christmas. They also expressed worries that their relationship might be "too good to be true."

Love Is Blind Season 8 Episodes 7-9 are set to release on February 21 on Netflix.

