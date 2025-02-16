"Did Meg do a psych evaluation??"— Love is Blind fans react to cast member talking about aliens 

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The popular social experiment, aimed to discover whether people could fall in love without seeing someone, featured a new group of singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota, including Meg, a 30-year-old Oncology nurse.

While in the pods, the participant made a connection with Mason. In episode 1, during their second date, Meg asked Mason about his interests, including what he thought about aliens, and told him about the notion related to ants.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and called her conversations a "bag of rubbish." One person wrote on X:

"Oh my god did Meg do a psych evaluation?? What a woman can chat a bag of rubbish."

"Also the way she speaks drives me crazy. She just goes on and on at this fast tempo like she's on Adderall," a fan commented.

"No way Meg on #LoveIsBlind8 said that at a certain energy humans can control the weather. Is it a yt thing to be this blonde," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Is Blind season 8 felt Meg talked too much on her date with Mason.

"Has Love Is Blind edited how much spray tan Meg talks? Surely she didn’t just talk that much on her date with Mason he couldn’t get a word in," a person wrote.

"So Meg who think we can change the weather with our thoughts is giving MAGA MTG vibes. Total lunatic," a fan commented.

"I know the casting team had a giggle when they cast Meg because she's cuckoo and not in a funny way. She's actually crazy," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Is Blind season 8 further said:

"I’m 40 minutes into the first episode so I might be wrong, but I think Meg is trying waaaay too hard," a person wrote.

"Meg didn’t even try to get to know Mason even a lil bit. She yapped the whole way through," a fan commented.

Meg and Mason discuss aliens in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 1

In Love Is Blind season 8 episode 1, titled, I Have A Husband, Meg told Mason she was excited to speak to him again. She recalled thinking he was "cool as f*ck." She further told him that her dress was the same color as the wall so it was "basically" like he was looking at her.

She further told him she wasn't an "orangey" girl but that she got a "spray tan." The Love Is Blind season 8 participant told him about a funny incident and said the women were playing I Spy in the lounge and the other cast members said they spied "something orange" and Meg wondered if they were talking about her tan.

"It's so great how we're like, just getting to know each other's voices," she said.

Mason agreed and Meg continued. She added that it would be "weird" to meet each other and connect the two. The male Love Is Blind season 8 star said that he would only imagine what that would feel like. He told Meg her voice was "so gorgeous."

As the conversation continued, Meg wanted to talk about aliens and asked Mason whether he had heard about the alien recovery sites. Mason said he had and asked whether Meg knew about Bob Lazar. He told her he was "very into" all that and knowing what was out there and what had been covered up.

"Like, if aliens came down, are they friendly? Are they not? It's kind of spooky," she said.

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on the pair's conversation and criticized the topics Meg brought up.

Episodes 1—6 of Love Is Blind season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

