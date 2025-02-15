"No chemistry whatsoever" — Love Is Blind fans term Joey and Monica's relationship the "most awkward thing ever"  

Love Is Blind returned to screens on Friday, February 14, 2025, and saw a new batch of singles set out to prove whether love, truly was blind. The pods saw several bonds form, including one between Monica and Joey, who got engaged in Episode 2 and met each other for the first time in Episode 3.

When the two met at the reveal, they couldn't stop giggling and laughing, which made fans question the nature of their connection online. One person wrote on X:

"Are Joey and Monica engaged or besties? Most awkward thing ever... no chemistry whatsoever."

"The reveal between Monica and Joey was SO weird. My eyes were like (embarrassed emoji) and not in a good way. I was like, calm down! This isn't cute," a fan commented.

"Monica and Tarzan’s energy is so annoying. I hope they get on really well and we don’t have to see them for the rest of this show. I can’t do anymore of this frenetic laughter," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Is Blind Season 8 felt the two looked cute together:

"Monica and Joey are really cute together. I love their energy together. But we should have more engagements coming soon? Right?" a person wrote.

"Yeah so Monica and Tarzan's (best description of someone ever btw) reveal has given me so much joy. Both of them seem so promising and finally some normal real reactions!!" a fan commented.

"Awwww Joey and Monica are so stinking cute. What an introduction! Also, kissing consent? What a guy!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Is Blind Season 8 further said:

"that’s actually so so funny that the first couple engaged this season are people named Monica and Joey hahahahahhahahaah," a person wrote.

"monica and joey are really goofy lmaooooo but i think they like each other so far," a fan commented.

"You look like Tarzan"— Monica reacts to Joey's appearance in Love Is Blind Season 8 Episode 3

In Love Is Blind Season 8 Episode 3, titled, Hunger Games of Love, Monica and Joey came face-to-face for the first time. The two excitedly ran toward one another and hugged one another. The two continued to laugh as the female cast member said she was "totally shaking."

Joey said it was weird and Monica commented on his appearance. She said he didn't picture the Love Is Blind Season 8 participant having long hair and called it "beautiful" and "luscious." Joey complimented her and told her she was "beautiful," and told her he had a gift for her.

Monica looked at the ring and said it was beautiful. She continued to shake as Joey put the ring on her finger. They both agreed that aligning their voices to their faces was "weird" and Monica asked him what he thought of her. The male cast member noted she was beautiful as the two sat on the bench to continue talking.

The female Love Is Blind Season 8 star said she hadn't even thought about facial hair and told him she loved beards.

"You look like Tarzan," Monica said.

Joey noted that he hoped it was a good thing and Monica assured him that it was. She told him that she couldn't even look at her ring but when she finally did, she praised it. Joey asked whether she liked it and the Love is Blind Season 8 cast member said yes.

The two popped open a bottle of champagne, and Joey said the experience was the "wildest dream." The two continued to compliment one another before Joey asked if he could kiss her. Joey later described the kiss as the "best first kiss" in a confession before the said goodbye.

Fans online reacted to the couple's chemistry and were divided by it. While some felt Monica and Joey were a good couple, others questioned the nature of their relationship.

The first batch of episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

