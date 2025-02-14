“It’s crazy how similar we are”- Love is Blind star Mason confesses his feelings for Meg after gushing for Madison

The popular dating reality TV show Love is Blind came back for a season 8 on February 14. The series premiered with its first six episodes on Netflix, which saw the participants forming connections in the pods, falling in love, getting engaged, and moving to the honeymoon phase.

Episode 4 of the show was titled So Your Girlfriend Has a Boyfriend and saw the couples' dating getting intense as they got closer to deciding on a forever. Mason found himself in the middle of a love triangle when he confessed his feelings for Meg right after he told Madison he liked her. He told Meg:

"I feel like our connection is, it doesn't have to be put into words. It's crazy how similar we are."

Then, when Meg returned to the women's lounge, and Madison saw her excited for Mason, she became uncertain about her connection with him and picked Alex instead.

What Mason told Meg on Love is Blind season 8 episode 4 after he told Madison he was "committed" to her

After Mason appreciated his conversations with Meg, telling her that he couldn't talk to anyone on Love is Blind as he talked to her, she said she felt like they were similar in all the right ways and were also opposite in all the right ways. She continued:

"I'm more outgoing. You're more mellow and kind of laid back. But then I feel like we can really go there together in the depths of life."

Meg further stated that love was important to her, and telling people one loves them was equally important. She also said that it was difficult for her to tell people she loved them until she was sure of them. Mason said:

"Love to me is having a big container of candy ice cream. Just like cookie dough or Reese's or something and letting your partner have the best bite."

Meg then acknowledged their connection and asked Mason to tell her if he ever had a stronger connection with someone els rather than disappearing one day. Mason reassured her about it and acknowledged how "crazy" their connection was.

What Mason told Madison ahead of his conversation with Meg on Love is Blind season 8 episode 4

When Mason met with Madison in the Love is Blind pods, he told her that his feelings and his guts told him to go for her. When Madison said he was being elusive, he clarified by stating:

"I'm committed to you."

When she asked him if she put pressure on him to decide fast, he said she didn't and that he had ample time to think his decision through. Madison told him that she didn't expect him to conclude but appreciated his reassurance.

The two of them then bonded over their favorite dishes and their inclination towards the church. They also talked about how they thought each one of them looked. After the pods, Mason came to a confessional to say that it was crazy how much chemistry he felt with Madison. But he also reflected on his connection with Meg and said that she said exactly what he wanted to hear, and his connection with her felt "deep and that close."

Episodes 7 to 9 of Love is Blind season 8 are to be released on February 21 on Netflix.

