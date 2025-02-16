"I would have had to walk away"— Love Is Blind's Madison weighs in on whether she would have accepted Alex's proposal

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14 returning with a new batch of hopeful singles trying to find love that looked past the appearance of a person.

Ad

After going on several dates, one of the contestants Madison Horacek established a connection with Alex Brown. The couple even decided to lock things with each other. However, their relationship wasn't able to reach the proposal phase and the two eventually broke up.

In an interview with Parade, published on February 14, Madison reflected on her relationship with Alex and expressed that she was glad that things ended early on in the show. She noted that they both were very realistic with each other about their expectations and they weren't able to come on to the same level.

Ad

Trending

Although Alex didn’t propose during their final date, Madison admitted she wouldn’t have accepted even if he had. She explained that they had a "little bit of a disagreement" beforehand, and at that moment, she knew she wouldn’t have said yes.

"With how the date had gone, I think I would have had to walk away from the situation a little bit and come back to it. Because we did have a little bit of a disagreement, so I don't think I would have said yes in that moment," she said.

Ad

Love Is Blind star Madison Horacek explains why things ended between her and Alex Brown

Ad

In his interview with Parade, Madison Horacek revealed that after leaving the show and getting her phone back for the first time, the first text she received was from her former Love Is Blind partner, Alex Brown. She added that since he DM-ed her he might have seen how she looked.

"Right when I got my phone back, the first DM I got was from Alex. He said, 'Oh my f-cking God.' Because he DM-ed me on Instagram, so he had seen what I looked like," she said.

Ad

On her final Love Is Blind pod date during episode 6, Alex told Madison that he didn't believe that they were ready to get engaged and the couple decided to break up for good. Reflecting on her final date, Madison recalled that she didn't think that Alex was going to propose to her nor did she believe that she would have accepted it if he had proposed.

The Love Is Blind star shared that she had high hopes that she was going to find her husband on the dating show. So whenever she spoke about it she used to manifest it and "kind of speak positively about the situation."

Ad

Ad

However, Madison noted that she and Alex were both very realistic with each other about their expectations and things didn't work out for the two because of it.

"We did at one point say to each other, like, 'I don't think I can say I love you quite yet,' and that was the day before the breakup, so I definitely didn't go into that date thinking I was going to get proposed to," she addded.

Ad

Madison pointed out that engagement wasn't necessary for her to find out if their relationship would either thrive or end. She further confessed that she didn't think she would have considered an engagement if she didn't truly love the person she had established a connection with.

Regardless, the Love Is Blind star expressed that she was happy that her relationship with Alex ended when it did, noting she didn't want to waste either of their time if they weren't going to have a future together.

Ad

"I don't want my time to be wasted like I don't want to waste anyone else's time. And I think like in that last date, I might have left with some questions, but I think over time, I was really thankful that that was the conclusion of our relationship," she concluded.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback