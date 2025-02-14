Who is Madison from Love is Blind Season 8? Age, profession, and more explored

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, with the first six episodes. Set in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the season features a new group of contestants, including Madison Errichiello, a 28-year-old artist. She is searching for someone who matches her energy, values creativity, and has emotional maturity

A portion of the official description for the new season of Love is Blind reads:

"This Valentine’s Day, the global dating experiment returns, marking the five-year anniversary of the series. Like the many singles before them, a new group of men and women will date, fall in love, and get engaged all before ever seeing one another face-to-face."

Love is Blind season 8 contestant Madison's age, profession, and personal details explored

Madison is a 28-year-old artist from Minneapolis, who has a penchant for motorbikes. According to her Netflix description, she describes herself as a "goofy girl" who hopes to find a potential life partner who is also creative and can enjoy life with her. She states in the cast description:

“never settling for anything less”

Madison has an Instagram account with over 2,000 followers, which is likely to grow even more as the season 8 episodes continue to drop. In her Netflix bio, she is described as having a vibrant personality and someone who enjoys spending time with her dog - Henri, going on rides, and sometimes painting.

In the description, she admits to sometimes being unable to reach as she says "I’m really bad at texting”, which causes worry among her friends:

“Sometimes my friends are like, ‘Did you pass away? Because I haven’t heard from you in two weeks.’”

On her Instagram, viewers can find Madison sharing regular posts documenting her daily life, travel, and outings with her friends. Her French bulldog - Henri, who has his own Instagram account @henrisleeps often makes appearances on her Instagram stories. Photos of her painting also feature on her account, highlighted by a post from December 2023 with the caption:

let me paint you like a french girl !

From the look of her Netflix bio for season 8, Madison seems to be looking for someone who matches her unique personality and not settle for anything less, as she describes her dealbreakers in the cast bio:

"men with long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods."

The trailer for Love is Blind season 8, which was released on January 28, showcased several dramatic moments and cast dynamics. One highlight from the trailer includes a cast member accusing Madison of having a boyfriend coming into the show, but viewers later see she quickly rebuffs the accusation, saying:

"He's a huge liar".

Madison is among the 32 new contestants taking part in the social experiment attempting to find their true love, making this cast the largest group in Love is Blind's history. Season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, and the Valentine's Day release also marks the fifth anniversary of the popular show.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are set to return as hosts for the new season and guide the contestants in the hope of forming emotional connections and potentially getting engaged leaving the show married.

Viewers can follow Madison on Instagram @mads.err. Love is Blind season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.

