"I was just trying to be open-minded" — Love Is Blind’s Alex Brown opens up about defending Mason in his conversation with Madison

Love Is Blind star Alex Brown has no regrets about defending Mason Horacek against Madison Errichiello, even though it ultimately led to his breakup. In an exclusive interview with People published on February 15, Alex reflected on his date with Madison, during which she vented about Mason, but he refused to speak poorly about his co-star.

Ad

He shared that he was just trying to keep an open mind and understand both perspectives. However, things didn't work out the best for everyone.

"So I was just trying to be open-minded and see both sides, both perspectives, and didn't work out," Alex said.

The Love Is Blind star stated that things turned out the way they were supposed to and expressed relief, noting that his relationship with Madison ended before things could get serious. He further emphasized that if he got to go back in time, then he would still do the same thing that he did.

Ad

Trending

Love Is Blind star Alex Brown believes that Mason was "unfairly targeted"

Ad

After going on several dates, Love Is Blind season 8 contestant Madison Errichiello ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Alex Brown, ending her connection with Mason Horacek. However, she later discovered that Mason had repeated the same romantic sentiments to her co-star, Meg Fink, that he had once shared with her in the pods.

Feeling hurt and frustrated, Madison turned to Alex to vent, but he refused to speak negatively about his co-star. This disagreement created tension between them, ultimately leading to the end of their relationship.

Ad

In an interview with People, Alex Brown shared that while he felt an instant connection with Madison Errichiello, he wouldn't change the way he reacted to her former partner when she was trying to vent her frustration over Mason Horacek.

Alex believed that "Mason was unfairly targeted." He acknowledged that Mason had made a mistake and may have even realized it himself. However, Alex didn’t think Mason should have been criticized more than he was already feeling.

Ad

The Love Is Blind star further shared that he was just trying to be open-minded and see both sides from both perspectives. However, he admitted that it didn't work out.

"It was awkward in the moment, but it was good to recognize that we were not thinking the same way about the situation and we had different methods of communication. And so I'm glad it worked out that way and we kind of realized that it was not meant to be and could end it there," he added.

Ad

Ad

The Love Is Blind star further explained that he understands why people act the way they do and that everyone has their reasons for their actions. Building on that, he suggested that people should approach each other with empathy.

"I think if you start and you come from that place of empathy, that's how you should go about your life, at least that's the way I do," Alex said.

Ad

The Love Is Blind contestant continued:

"Every time I'm going to have empathy for both parties, and that's what I tried to portray in that final date, was that I understand the perspective of both sides and I have empathy for both people, and I just think we should not be speaking negatively about anyone, because I do feel for both sides of the situation," he concluded.

Ad

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback