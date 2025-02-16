“Messed up”— Love is Blind fans react to Mason’s love triangle with Madison and Meg

The much-awaited season 8 of Love is Blind premiered on February 14, with six of its episodes on Netflix. All of its episodes featured couples' conversations in the pods. Among these were some complicated relationships such as that of Madison, Mason, and Meg.

Mason showed an inclination towards Madison in the Love is Blind pods, who also liked him. However, when he confessed his commitment to her, she didn't reciprocate because she was waiting to feel the same things. When she stepped out into a women's lounge, it was Meg's turn to go on a pod date with Mason.

On her date, Mason appreciated their chemistry, so she returned to the lounge, excited. Her excitement made Madison take a step back because she thought it was unfair of Mason to be giving such signals to both the ladies, so she decided to match with Alex instead.

When Meg found out that Mason had told Madison that he was committed to her, before he went on a pod date with Meg, she too withdrew and stopped dating Mason. Fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to this situation.

"I feel like Meg and Mason are a good match, and Mason messed up. But I also feel like Madison wanted him to pick her even though she knew that she wasn't going to pick him. And that sucks. She messed it up for someone else," a fan said.

"I don’t even like Meg but I do understand her insecurity & worry. How can she ever be sure if Mason would’ve picked her if Madison didn’t break up with her???" said another.

"Wtf was the point of the Alex/Madison/Mason/Meg “drama”. If they all end up alone. I use “drama” loosely cause they are extremely uninteresting," added a third.

"Meg was happy af that Alex and Madison was together. Until she realized she might be a Mason’s rebound," commented one.

"Mason saying “you’ve always been my number 1” to Meg when he KNOWS it’s on HD that he said Madison was his number 1 lmfaooo," stated one.

Fans of Love is Blind pointed out that Meg felt like Mason's second choice, because he asked to be with her only after Madison chose Alex.

"Now Mason trynna backtrack like he aint said Madison was his one lmao. He trynna make it okay so when he goes to Meg he won't feel bad," an X user wrote.

"Meg is valid for being concerned that Mason may only pick her bc Madison is gonna dump him lmao. She need to see Mason first!" another user wrote.

"6 f***ing pod episodes. SIX and you wasted my time with Meg and Mason because of Madison #LoveIsBlind I’m pissed. Hours wasted. Shame on you LIB," said one.

"I’m glad Meg and Madison both realized Mason was dragging out feeling like ‘the man’ with his two options. these dry **s tears, please," wrote one.

Mason's conversation with Madison vs what he told Meg on Love is Blind season 8 episode 4

Mason first told Madison that he was inclined to her to the point where his feelings and guts were asking him to go with her in the Love is Blind pods. When Madison asked him to elaborate on it, he told her he meant that he was "committed" to her and wanted to be with her.

Madison made sure he didn't make the decision in haste, or under pressure— then appreciated him for reassuring her of his feelings. Madison didn't give a reciprocal reaction of his surety, and veered off the conversation to other topics. But when she stepped out in the women's lounge, she told her co-stars that she was waiting to feel the same for him.

Then when it came to Meg, Mason told her that he couldn't talk to anyone the way he talked to her in the Love is Blind pods, and added that Meg always said the words he wanted to hear. He also told her that it was crazy how similar they were. She too stated that they were a perfect balance for one another.

Episodes 7 to 9 of Love is Blind season 8 are to come out on February 21, on Netflix.

