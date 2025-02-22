"Embarrassed for her"— Love is Blind fans react to Taylor alleging Daniel used to follow her on Instagram without proof

Love Is Blind season 8 aired three new episodes on Friday. The February 21, 2025, batch of episodes began with the aftermath of Taylor voicing her concern about Daniel potentially knowing her from before the show. At the end of episode 6, which was released last week, the female cast member revealed she was almost certain that her fiancé used to follow her on Instagram.

In episode 7, one of the crew members told Taylor if she wanted to look through her followers list on Instagram to get answers, they would be willing to give her, her phone. As she searched through her list, she didn't find Daniel on the list.

Fans of the reality show commented on Taylor going through her followers' list and being wrong about Daniel online. One person wrote on X:

"taylor accusing daniel of following her and then having absolutely no proof LMFAOOOO im so embarrassed for her."

Love is Blind fans call out Taylor (Image via X/@xiaosveto)

"Taylor needs help…. This dramatic IG thing girl no one checking for you," a fan commented.

"Taylor is honestly very dangerous. To make that whole scenario up in ur head is insane. If ur that paranoid, get a therapist. Don’t go on this show. Also she didn’t even apologize," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Is Blind season 8 thought the situation was "funny" and wondered what was going on:

"Taylor doing all of that just to be wrong is too funny," a person wrote.

"Taylor made this big ass deal about buddy following her on IG and she couldn’t even find the proof ? Girl what’s really going on?" a fan commented.

"Taylor seems like she was overreacting about Instagram unless the producers prompted that for ratings but I’m glad they got past it," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Is Blind season 8 further said:

"Taylor is a dumb tw*t- who cares if he followed you at one point or not? That doesn't mean he knew who you were in the pods, that's a stupid leap to make. None of them can talk about going on the show, so how would he have known that from her IG?!" a person wrote.

"Taylor looking for excuses to get rid of the short guy without ruining her social media," a fan commented.

"It just really scares me"— Love Is Blind season 8 star Taylor talks to Daniel about the possibility of him following her on Instagram in the past

In Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7, titled, Bueller?, Taylor and Daniel discussed the female cast member's concerns about her partner possibly knowing what she looked like before they joined the experiment.

She told him that all of the things they talked about in the pods were on her Instagram. She said that they also had mutual friends if she remembered correctly, when she looked at his profile.

"It just really scares me," she said.

Daniel said that when the doors opened at the reveal, it was the first time the male Love Is Blind season 8 participant had seen what Taylor looked like. He added that he had no idea. Taylor asked if he didn't remember following her on Instagram and he said he was certain he didn't. Daniel added that he would have told her if that were the cast.

"Actually, I would have told production halfway through if I recognized anything," Daniel said.

Taylor said that while she was hearing him, and knew what Daniel was saying, she was "struggling" to feel good about it. Daniel promised her he didn't rememebr anything and Taylor said she had a "followers app." She revealed she could see how had followed and unfollowed her.

The Love Is Blind season 8's Daniel said he could see why Taylor was "shaken up" and stated he was shaken up as well. The cast member added it was possible that he followed and unfollowed her at one point but said he didn't know why he would have and didn't remember it.

The production team gave Taylor the option to look through her phone to get answers, and she did. As she saw throught the app, she couldn't find the participant's name on it. She said she felt crazy but Daniel assured her his feelings for her hadn't changed.

Fans of Love Is Blind season 8 commented on the situation online and were embarrassed for Taylor bringing it up.

Fans can watch the conversation between Taylor and Daniel on Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 on Netflix.

