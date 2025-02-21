"We also entertained the idea of a prenup" - Love is Blind season 8 star Virginia opens up to Devin's parents

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 aired on February 21, 2025, as the couples moved closer to their wedding dates. In episode 9, the couples met each other’s families, discussing their relationships and future plans. Some conversations strengthened their bonds, while others raised concerns.

Devin and Virginia visited his parents, Willie and Becky, where they discussed their relationship, values, and plans for the future. Devin expressed that it meant a lot to him that Virginia was meeting his family, as he considered himself a “big family guy.”

Virginia reflected on her experience, saying she never expected to fall in love in the experiment, but ended up getting engaged. She stated that they shared values regarding faith and having children.

During the discussion in Love is Blind, Devin mentioned that they had talked about finances and potential living arrangements. When his brother asked how they planned to manage their finances together, Virginia explained they would maintain separate accounts while also sharing a joint account. She added:

“We also entertained the idea of a prenup.”

Virginia and Devin discuss financial decisions with family in Love is Blind

As the conversation continued in Love is Blind, Virginia elaborated on why she wanted a prenup. She explained that she aimed to build "generational wealth" and viewed a prenup as a way to ensure financial security if anything went wrong.

Devin’s sister asked if that was the reason she insisted on having one, to which Virginia confirmed that financial safety was important to her.

Virginia added:

"I don't understand why everybody doesn't have a prenup. I don't know."

Devin’s parents listened as the couple talked about their approach to finances and their plans for the future. After discussing their values and intentions, his mother gave them her blessing, wishing them a happy life together. Despite her approval, Devin’s sister remained uncertain.

Later, when speaking privately with Devin, she admitted that the prenup conversation made her uncomfortable. She shared that the idea made her nervous, raising questions about whether Virginia was fully committed to the marriage.

She said:

"When she said that, it kinda made me nervous."

Devin reassured his sister that he and Virginia had discussed the topic openly and were aligned on their financial plans.

Other key moments from the episode

Daniel took Taylor to meet his family for the first time, including his parents, brother, future sister-in-law, sister, and their dog. Daniel’s father asked when their relationship started to “click,” and Daniel recalled their first date in the Love is Blind pods, describing how he immediately felt confident in their connection.

“That was our first date, I walked in and said like, ‘Are you ready to get married or what?’” he shared.

Taylor appreciated how Daniel expressed himself, saying it was one of her favorite things about him. His family, particularly his sister Rachel, who is blind, related to the experiment’s concept, saying it aligned with their lived experience.

Daniel’s father later expressed full approval of their relationship, calling them a “really good match” and giving his blessing without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Lauren and David faced challenges when past relationships resurfaced. During a visit to Lauren’s workplace, David met her friends Delaney and Melissa, who shared their perspective on a man Lauren had been linked to before joining the experiment.

As he tried to understand the timeline of her past connections, David admitted:

“I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.”

Daniel said he was struggling to trust the situation, adding that he needed space to figure things out.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.

