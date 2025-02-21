"I almost went home" — Love Is Blind star Taylor opens up about nearly quitting the show

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, introducing a new group of singles from Minnesota looking for love. Among them, Taylor and Daniel formed a bond in the pods and got engaged.

However, their relationship took a turn when Taylor confronted Daniel, suspecting he had followed her on Instagram before the show. She mentioned that she was almost "positive," that he knew her before coming to the show. The cliffhanger at the end of episode 6 left their relationship status uncertain.

Taylor later spoke to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on February 19, 2025, where she shared that she nearly left Love Is Blind much earlier than expected but it was not because of Daniel.

"I almost went home. I lost my voice for three days straight and I was so frustrated," she said.

Taylor shares why she almost left Love is Blind pods early

Before her engagement to Daniel in Love is Blind, Taylor struggled with losing her voice in the pods. Since conversations were the only way to form connections, she found it difficult to participate.

"I felt like I was missing out on those interactions, I wasn't really interacting with the girls in the lounge because I was trying to rest to get [my voice] back as fast as possible."

Taylor explained that the situation made her feel disconnected from the experience. She considered leaving the show, thinking she would not be able to continue if her voice did not return.

"I had started putting things in my bag. I was like, 'If I don't have a voice tomorrow, I am going to go home,' and it came back," she said.

Despite the challenge, Taylor stayed and continued forming a bond with Daniel. Their connection progressed, and they got engaged. However, their relationship later faced issues when Taylor suspected that Daniel might have known what she looked like before meeting her in person.

Taylor explains her concerns about Daniel knowing her appearance

After their reveal in Love is Blind, Taylor started questioning whether Daniel had recognized her from social media.

"As soon as I saw Daniel, I was wracking my brain trying to figure out why he looked so familiar," she said.

Taylor added:

"I started to think of all the things that brought us close in the pods, and then it hit me, what if he had followed me on Instagram before the show?"

Taylor brought her concerns to the production team the next day during a meeting where cast members were informed about whether their journeys would continue. She said that she was "worried" Daniel might have already known her appearance, which made her feel that the experiment was "compromised."

Following this, production team arranged a conversation between Taylor and Daniel in her hotel lobby about 12 hours later. Taylor mentioned that Daniel had "no idea" what they were about to discuss and was "very confused" when he arrived. She explained that from her understanding, production had only told him that she needed to speak with him before they decided "the next step" in their journey.

Taylor did not share what happened next, but she acknowledged the speculation surrounding this matter and the backlash she received online.

"I’ve received quite a bit of harsh opinions. It’s shocking how quickly people come to conclusions based on a six-minute clip of a television show," she added.

Episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind season 8 will be released on February 21, 2025 only on Netflix.

