"Never been in this situation" — Love Is Blind star Lauren defends her character amid David's doubts

In the second batch of Love Is Blind season 8 episodes which were released on February 21, 2025, David learned that Lauren had hooked up with his acquaintance shortly before entering the experiment. This made him hesitant to introduce her to his friends right away. Lauren explained that the connection was casual and didn't mean anything serious.

David remained unsure, even after meeting Lauren's friends in episode 9, who confirmed her story. With their wedding approaching, David struggled to decide what to believe, while Lauren grew tired of defending herself.

"I've never in my life had to, like, defend my character. Never been in this situation," expressed Lauren.

Lauren clarified on Love Is Blind that the guy she hooked up with wasn't someone she dated or had a serious connection with rather it was a "friends-with-benefits" situation. David expressed his concerns, feeling that it was weird to go from being with someone else to being with him so quickly. He also admitted that he was trying to understand and move forward, but it was difficult for him.

David questions Lauren's readiness for marriage after the honeymoon phase on Love Is Blind

Lauren acknowledged to David that she should have handled the situation differently. She felt that the issue was blown out of proportion and that she had lost David's trust. Lauren assured David that she was committed to their relationship and willing to work through the issue. Lauren had never felt the need to defend her character before, but she was willing to do so to prove her commitment to David.

Earlier, during the honeymoon trip in Honduras, David and Lauren went on a yacht date. In episode 7, they initially discussed how comfortable they felt sharing their thoughts. David soon mentioned knowing two of Lauren's exes, which made things a bit awkward between the newly engaged couple.

Lauren explained that she hadn't seriously dated those guys. One was someone she had casually talked to a few months ago but didn't consider a boyfriend. David understood and didn't want his connection to her exes to affect their relationship.

"I was talking to someone, like, a couple months ago, but like, I wouldn't have said, said that I dated him. But Dave has mutual friends with him. And then the other one was one of my really good friends, lives with a guy that I used to date,” revealed Lauren.

Lauren clarified that her past relationships were very different from what she felt with David. David had also shared that he hadn't had a serious girlfriend in four years. He revealed that before coming here he had assumed that other individuals on Love Is Blind season 8 were in similar situations.

David struggled with the idea that Lauren had been involved with someone recently, back in the honeymoon phase as well. He compared it to his experience with another participant, Molly, on Love Is Blind pods. Molly had told David that she had gotten out of a serious relationship six months prior, making David question her readiness for marriage.

However, Lauren corrected David, saying Molly never had a boyfriend. David explained that Molly's situation was a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship. David couldn't help but think that Lauren's involvement with someone was a big step before considering marriage. He wondered how someone could go from a recent relationship to being ready for marriage so quickly.

"I think my head is more at like, How do you go from like, seeing someone so recently to like, 'I'm ready for marriage?'" said Dave.

David found it tough to understand on Love Is Blind how Lauren could make that transition.

Episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind season 8 can be streamed on Netflix.

