"Should this be the first date that I walk out on?" — Love Is Blind star Lauren considers leaving her date after awkward start with David

With the release of the first six episodes, Love Is Blind introduced many connections among the 32 hopeful singles. One of the relationships was between David and Lauren, whose bond formed instantly. David introduced himself to the audience by admitting that he had been an "a*s" to his partners in the past.

Ad

A shade of that could be seen when he asked every woman he went out with by asking them, "What's wrong with you?" David, who works in medical aesthetics, revealed that being surrounded by beauty treatments like Botox and facelifts had affected his views on what a woman should look like, making him focus on physical appearance.

When David met Lauren in the pods, their conversation took an unexpected turn. He asked her age, and when she replied that she was 30, he jokingly implied that she was no longer attractive. Lauren was taken aback at first and quipped about walking out on the date.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, my God. Should this be the first date that I walk out on? It might have to be," Lauren stated.

Realizing his mistake, David quickly apologized, and the two continued sharing intimate details about their lives in the pods of Love Is Blind.

David opens up on his "shallow" past on Love Is Blind

Ad

David asked Lauren why she was on the show. She explained that she was close to her family and had spent the last year figuring out her career. However, she felt like something was missing, a romantic partner. She hoped to find that missing piece on Love Is Blind. David related to her story, saying that timing was important to him too.

When he asked Lauren about her job, she shared that she sold the social studies curriculum to schools. She used to be a teacher but left the profession due to low pay. Lauren and David then discussed how underappreciated teachers and nurses are, agreeing that it was unfair these professionals weren't paid a living wage. When Lauren asked about his job, he told her he worked in medical aesthetics.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, David opened up on Love Is Blind about being shallow in the past. He admitted that he used to judge women based on their looks, but he didn't want to be that way anymore. He wanted to change and find someone who appreciated him for who he was. David emphasized that there was no one definition of beauty and that he was on the show to find someone who shared his values.

Ad

"I've, I've been a very shallow person. I used to, like, try to, you know, dance around that a little bit... I mean, I just have, and that obviously has not worked. I really don't want to be that way at all," David said.

Lauren shared her thoughts on physical attraction, expressing her belief that attraction could grow over time. She explained that she had dated guys who didn't have much in common but had developed feelings for them. David agreed with her perspective, and Lauren added that getting to know someone better could also lead to a decline in attraction.

Ad

"I also do think that physical attraction grows. If you lined every guy up that I've dated, you'd be like, 'Where's the commonality?' A lot of differences, Lauren said.

Ad

In a private moment, Lauren reflected on her values and what she wanted in a relationship. Her father had taught her that a strong partnership was essential. Lauren's dad had a plaque in his office that read, "The greatest thing a father can do for their kids is love their mother." This message instilled in Lauren the importance of teamwork in a relationship.

Though she felt sad that she hadn't found a partner to share that kind of bond with, she remained hopeful. Confident in her own worth, Lauren believed she was a lovable person who deserved to be loved.

Ad

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind can currently be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback