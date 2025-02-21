"It is gonna be weird for me" — Love Is Blind star David admits to knowing Lauren's exes

Netflix released the second batch of episodes from Love Is Blind season 8 on February 21, 2025. In episode 7, David and Lauren went on a yacht date during their honeymoon in Honduras. As they were talking about how comfortable they felt sharing their thoughts with each other, David brought up the fact that he knew two of Lauren's exes, which made things a bit awkward between the couple.

Ad

"It is gonna be kind of weird for me, like with… I know both of your exes. Not like, well, but I know them," said David.

Lauren explained that she hadn't seriously dated either of those guys. She said that one was someone she had casually talked to a few months ago, but hadn't considered him a boyfriend. David understood, saying he didn't want his connection to her exes to affect their relationship. Lauren clarified that her past relationships were very different from what she felt with David.

Ad

Trending

Love Is Blind star David also shared that he hadn't had a serious girlfriend in four years and had assumed others on the show were in similar situations.

David struggles with Lauren's recent relationship on Love Is Blind

Ad

David found himself struggling with the idea that Lauren had been involved with someone lately. He compared it to his experience with Molly in the pods of Love Is Blind, who had also been in a recent relationship. David remembered Molly telling him that she had gotten out of a serious relationship six months prior, which made him question her readiness for marriage.

Lauren clarified that Molly had actually said she never had a boyfriend. David explained that Molly's situation was a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship. David couldn't help but think that Lauren's involvement with someone was a big step to take before considering marriage. He wondered how someone could get fresh out of a relationship to being ready for marriage so quickly.

Ad

"I think my head is more at like, 'How do you go from like, seeing someone so recently to I'm ready for marriage?' That just seems like a huge step in between, where it's like, 'How did you…' I don't know. That's tough," stated David.

Ad

Meanwhile in episode 7 of Love Is Blind, other couples had their fair share of trouble, including Taylor and Daniel. Taylor confronted Daniel about her suspicion that he might have checked out her Instagram profile before the experiment. She felt uneasy because many of the things they discussed were already posted on her account.

Taylor questioned the authenticity of their connection, but after talking it through, she found no proof that he had followed her before the show. The two of them decided to move forward and traveled to Honduras with the other four couples. Devin and Virginia's relationship also grew stronger during their romantic getaway.

Ad

Ad

Other couples, like Ben and Sara, and Monica and Joey, formed strong bonds during their honeymoon phase. Joey opened up about his struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder, while Monica shared her preference for a sleep sound machine at home.

"I think, like, the reason my OCD stuff happened was almost like a way to control something that, like, because my life was very chaotic," said Joey.

Ad

The next day on Love Is Blind, some couples relaxed with massages and beach walks, while others went on a private yacht. Daniel and Taylor took a walk on the beach, where Taylor expressed feeling natural and herself around Daniel. She apologized for doubting him, and they moved forward.

Catch episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind season 8 as they are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback