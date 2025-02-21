"A way to control something" — Love Is Blind star Joey opens up to Monica about his struggles with OCD

Love Is Blind season 8 returned to Netflix with episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025. In episode 7, titled Bueller? the engaged couples headed to Honduras for a romantic retreat to test their physical chemistry. Among them were Monica and Joey, who grew closer during their trip. During a date, Joey got candid with Monica and talked about his struggles with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

"I think, like, the reason my OCD stuff happened was almost like, um, like a way to control something that, like, because my life was very chaotic. It was like, 'Okay, this is something I can control to...' That's my, like, theory behind it," Joey said.

The Love Is Blind star discussed his triggers and how they impacted his everyday activities. He added that conflicts at home also played a role in triggering his compulsions. Joey further explained everything he did to appease those compulsions and move on with his day. Monica appreciated Joey when he revealed he tried to deal with it himself without the help of medication.

"I was a weirdo" — Love Is Blind fame Joey comments on his behavior

In one of the segments of the Love Is Blind season 8 episode, Monica and Joey went out for a dinner date. The couple spent quality time together, eating food and getting to know one another. In the meantime, the restaurant's fireplace caught Joey's attention. It was built into one side of the wall instead of the center. As soon as Joey saw the off-center fireplace, he asked:

"Okay, does that bug you?"

Monica confessed it had not bothered her or caught her attention until Joey pointed it out. The Love Is Blind male cast member said he was "just curious" to see if his partner had a similar perspective.

Joey claimed his compulsion with minute details began as a way to gain control over things. Since he grew up living a "chaotic" life, he believed OCD was how he felt in control.

Monica silently listened as Joey detailed that his OCD "got worse" whenever a crisis occurred. He explained that whenever his sister went to the hospital or he faced "some type of added stress," his compulsions would get triggered. Disputes and arguments between his parents added to it.

Joey revealed he would keep count of things like his steps and the number of times he picked up a spoon or drank something, whenever he encountered an unsettling situation.

"Everything was done, in, like a numbered way," he added.

The Love Is Blind star then told Monica he had other compulsions as well, like ensuring his index finger touched an object last and stepping out of doors with his right foot first. Hearing that, she asked Joey if those actions were involuntary or if he was aware of them. He explained that despite knowing his actions were "weird," he felt "the urge" to do it.

She then asked her partner how he managed it. Joey confessed he was suggested medication. However, he denied it, saying he wanted to try to resolve it on his own first. He admitted it was "weird" he thought about it "at a young age" but "forced" himself to go through the exposure therapy. Monica commended him for trying to change his "way of thinking" on his own.

"Yeah, it was... it was weird. I was a weirdo," Joey joked.

Monica disagreed, saying everyone was peculiar in some way or the other. Earlier in the episode, Monica told Joey she was worried he would think she was an "Amazon woman" because of her height. Monica was 5'10" and considered herself taller than most women. However, the male cast member assured her she had the "perfect height."

Love Is Blind season 8 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

