Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 recap: The couples test their physical chemistry as they fly to Honduras for their honeymoon

Love Is Blind kicked off its eighth season on February 14, 2025, with 32 singles from Minneapolis. The show dropped three new episodes on February 21. This new season marked a big milestone as it is the show's five-year anniversary. A fresh group of contestants joined the Netflix experiment, hoping to find love and get engaged without ever laying eyes on each other.

Previously, six couples were able to make it out of the pods and propose to each other. Out of those six, one couple (Madison and Alex) decided to call it quits after a difference in opinion.

In the seventh episode of Love Is Blind season 8, the five remaining couples get to test their physical chemistry outside the pods as they fly to Honduras for their honeymoon.

What happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7?

The fresh batch of episodes showcased Taylor confronting Daniel about a nagging suspicion she had after they met in person. She suspected Daniel might have checked out her Instagram profile before the experiment. Taylor felt uneasy because many of the things they had discussed were already posted on her Instagram account, including her job as a nurse, and her family and faith.

Taylor questioned the authenticity of their connection and decided to confront Daniel on Love Is Blind. However, after talking it through, she found no proof that he had followed her on Instagram before the show. The two of them agreed to move forward with the experiment and traveled to Honduras together along with the four other couples.

"I was scared that he knew physically everything about me. And that's why the connection was built on what it was. But it wasn't. I'm crazy," said Taylor.

Meanwhile, Devin and Virginia's relationship became stronger during their romantic getaway in Honduras. Virginia felt very at ease with Devin, sensing that she truly understood him as a person. The couple enjoyed playful moments together, splashing in the water and continuously joking about their five-year age difference.

Similar to Virginia and Devin, Ben and Sara, and Monica and Joey also were able to form a strong bond during their honeymoon phase. Joey shared his struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. On the other hand, Monica made her preferences clear on Love Is Blind, revealing that she required a sleep sound machine in her home.

"I'm a light sleeper. So, if it's completely silent and there's even the smallest of anything, I will wake up," revealed Monica.

The next day, some couples enjoyed a massage and a walk on the beach, while others went out to sea on a private yacht. Daniel and Taylor went for a walk on the beach. On Love Is Blind, Taylor tells Daniel that she felt herself whenever she was with Daniel. Taylor apologized to Daniel for doubting him, and the two moved on.

Things weren't as rosy for Daniel and Lauren who faced a bump in their relationship. David got to know after much talking that Lauren had hooked up with someone from David's social circle before entering the experiment of Love Is Blind. This made David hesitant to introduce Lauren to his loved ones right away. Lauren explained that the encounter was casual and didn't mean anything serious.

Watch episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

