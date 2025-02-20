"I've been thinking about you today" – Love Is Blind star Sara opens up to Ben about their connection

Love Is Blind season 8 debuted on February 14, 2025, presenting a fresh batch of singles from Minneapolis. Episode 2 of the season was all about improving their bonds, with some contestants reaffirming their partnerships while others considered their options.

One of the key moments in the episode involved Sara and Ben, who reconnected in the pods. During their conversation, Sara greeted Ben enthusiastically, saying,

"Oh my gosh, Ben! How are you doing? I've been thinking about you today."

In addition to Sara and Ben's conversation, Joey asked Monica to marry him, leading to the season's first engagement. Meanwhile, David and Molly worked on their connection.

Love Is Blind season 8, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows contestants as they develop connections in the pods before determining whether to get engaged—without actually meeting face to face.

Sara and Ben’s conversation in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2

Sara and Ben’s interaction began when Ben called her name in the pods and they both greeted each other. When she mentioned she had been thinking about him all day, Ben questioned whether she had been saying that to multiple people, to which Sara replied, "No, I really haven't." Ben admitted that hearing that made him happy, adding,

"Okay, because this is putting a huge smile on my face right now."

He then confirmed that he had also been thinking about her. They further discussed eating habits, with Ben asking if Sara considered herself a health-conscious eater. Sara responded,

"I love food. I'm a huge foodie. And if I'm going to be going out to eat, I'm going to order what I want."

The discussion moved to cooking, where Sara mentioned using her air fryer for easy meals but admitted that steak does not turn out well in the appliance. Ben then revealed that he never ordered steak at restaurants because his father makes the "most amazing" steak at home.

Sara agreed with this sentiment, saying her father also makes amazing steak. The discussion ended with them joking about being "one big, happy family," with their fathers meeting and cooking steak for each other. The two went on to have a conversation about spirituality and faith, as Ben talked about his Christian beliefs.

"I want you to be comfortable, you're not being pressured on anything in that way," he added.

Sara responded to this by thanking him, as their date in the Love Is Blind pod eventually came to an end.

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2

Aside from Sara and Ben’s conversation in Love Is Blind, Joey and Monica took a major step in their relationship. Joey proposed to Monica in the pods, expressing how much he enjoyed getting to know her. He told her,

"I would love to take the next step with you. Would you get engaged with me?"

Monica immediately accepted, replying, "Absolutely." Before meeting each other the following day, Monica reflected on the experience in a confessional, comparing it to playing the lottery. She said,

"This whole experience reminds me of playing the lottery, when you're waiting to hear the numbers you daydream… But with Joey, I won the lottery, it's crazy."

Joey, on the other hand, expressed nervousness about meeting Monica in person, worrying that she might not like his style, hair, or bright-colored shirts. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers waiting to see their first face-to-face meeting.

Meanwhile, David and Molly continued strengthening their connection. David, a 33-year-old medical device salesman, expressed how effortless their bond felt, saying he appreciated their natural chemistry. Molly also agreed, reinforcing their growing relationship.

David also admitted that he initially felt uncertain about his feelings but was now confident in his connection with Molly. He said,

"I'm like finally figured out, like, that's exactly what I want. We're going to have so much fun together."

Love Is Blind season 8 is streaming on Netflix.

