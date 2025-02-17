"Honestly, 50-50" - Love Is Blind's Alex Brown reveals the possibility of him proposing to Madison

Love Is Blind season 8 contestant Alex Brown considered proposing to his former partner Madison Errichiello and even picked out a ring for her based on her liking. However, the couple decided to end things and broke up on their final date.

Ad

In an interview with Parade, published on February 14, 2025, Alex reflected on his final date with Madison, revealing that he had a "50-50" possibility of proposing. He noted that he wasn't entirely sure about the proposal and had some concerns back in his mind.

"I went into that final date, honestly, 50-50, not knowing if I was going to propose or not. And I did have some reservations, like I said, and there were some concerns in the back of my mind. But I think just the nature of the situation. You can't really be 100 percent sure going into that final date," Alex said.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, Alex stated that he was glad things ended between him and Madison before things got serious.

Love Is Blind star Alex Brown explains why he broke up with Madison

Ad

During Love Is Blind season 8, contestant Madison Errichiello felt she had a better connection with Alex Brown than her other suitor, Mason Horacek. So, she ended things with Mason and directed all her focus to Alex.

Madison later found out that Mason was saying the same things to her fellow castmate Meg Fink that he had said to her during their pod date. She was visibly upset and tried to vent to Alex during their date; however, Alex refused to talk ill about his co-star.

Ad

In his interview with Parade, the Love Is Blind star Alex shared that he decided to break up with Madison because of the confrontation they had about Mason. He added that they also weren't on the level where they could say "I love you" to one another and even sensed something was off between the two.

"If we both can't say I love you to each other at that point, we knew that it was probably too much of a jump to propose, and then the Mason conversation happened, and it just showed that we are drastically different people and we have different communication styles," Alex continued.

Ad

Alex expressed that he was glad how things turned out because it made it easy for the former couple to understand that they weren't meant for each other. Later, they could "end things cleanly" and move on.

Ad

While Alex didn't propose to Madison, he had picked out an engagement ring for her. He revealed he had all the specifics picked out, and the producers asked him to choose a ring from a big selection.

"We just pick the rings based on what we think that they would like. So I had mine all picked out based on some of the things that she had told me that she likes and the styles that she likes. And Madison and I had a conversation about the ring, so I knew pretty much what she wanted to see, and so I kind of based it on that conversation," he shared.

Ad

The Love Is Blind star noted that he had no pressure from the production team or the other guys to propose to advance. Alex said that he came on to the show hoping to find the love of his life; however, he had made clear to himself that he wouldn't propose if he didn't feel a connection with his potential suitor.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback