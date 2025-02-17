"See so little of the overall conversations"- Love Is Blind’s Madison addresses edited portrayal of her connections

Madison Errichiello, a participant in Love Is Blind season 8, recently shared her thoughts on how her conversations with her connections were edited and portrayed on the show. In an Instagram Story she posted on February 15, 2025, she wrote:

"You ultimately only see so little of the overall conversations we actually had."

Madison was part of the show's experiment where participants formed connections in the pods without seeing each other face-to-face. She addressed how her interactions with Alex Brown and Mason Horacek were edited, explaining that the final portrayal did not fully capture the depth of her connections.

Madison opens up about her true connections on Love Is Blind Season 8

Madison reflects on the selective editing of her interactions

Madison pointed out that the final version of her experience on Love Is Blind did not fully showcase her conversations with Alex and Mason, with the show focusing on select moments. The Love Is Blind star explained:

“It’s definitely edited to show two different versions of me and both guys also brought out different things for me.”

Madison clarified that Alex brought out deeper conversations, while Mason Horacek brought out a more playful side, but the show only captured a fraction of these interactions. This selective editing, she noted, meant that the show didn’t present the full picture of her relationships with each of the men.

The role of intimate discussions in her connections

Madison also addressed her openness in discussing intimate topics, especially regarding her preferences about s*x. On the show, her conversations about sexuality with Alex and Mason were highlighted, but she clarified that she was comfortable talking about these topics. The Love Is Blind star said:

“I’m not afraid to talk about things related to s*x and prefer to be open about it.”

However, Madison noted that the show didn’t always present these discussions in their entirety, and the portrayal might have overly focused on certain aspects of her interactions, which led to an incomplete picture.

Madison reflects on her deeper connection with Mason and the end of her relationships

Madison addressed her connection with Mason, which was largely portrayed as playful on the show, but she explained that their bond went beyond surface-level flirtation.

“I promise that we had more than just a flirty connection,” she said.

The Love Is Blind celebrity highlighted that they had a creative bond that was a big part of their relationship. Though there were moments of flirting seen on television, Madison highlighted that their bond was built on deeper conversations regarding their common interests.

She also looked back at the endings of both her relationship with Alex and Mason, conceding that neither relationship resulted in a proposal. Madison disclosed that she had explained to Alex:

“The day before our break up I told him that I wasn’t quite ready to say ‘I love you’ and that I think we still had a ways to go in our relationship.”

The Love Is Blind star clarified that while she was open to a proposal, she didn’t expect one, as their relationship was still developing. She explained that, given how their connection had progressed, she wasn’t surprised that Alex didn’t end up proposing. Despite the emotional complexities, she stated:

“I’m sure I could have handled certain situations differently, but overall I don’t think that would have changed the outcome of anything.”

Love Is Blind season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes released weekly.

