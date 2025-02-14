Who is Kylie from Love Is Blind season 8? Age, job, and more explored

Kylie Schuelke is one of the 32 singles appearing on Love Is Blind season 8, which premiered with six episodes on Netflix on February 14, 2025. She is a 28-year-old medical student looking for a serious relationship. As part of the Love Is Blind dating experiment, she joins other participants in the pods, where individuals connect and form relationships without seeing each other.

Ad

Talking about her objective in the show, Kylie stated on her Netflix profile:

"I’m here to find my husband."

Everything to know about Kylie from Love Is Blind season 8

Kylie’s Love Is Blind season 8 profile

Ad

Trending

Kylie is introduced in Love Is Blind season 8 as a medical student. Additionally, she has stated on her Netflix profile that she is committed to her faith and is looking for a partner who shares similar values.

"I am a very religious person, so I’m looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family," she shared.

Ad

Beyond her studies, Kylie has an interest in fashion and acknowledges that it has led to an extensive wardrobe. However, she has indicated that she is open to making changes for the right partner and 'clean up her shopaholic act.'

Meanwhile, Love Is Blind's format requires participants to form emotional connections before seeing each other. Kylie has emphasized the unique nature of this experience, stating,

"One thing that’s really unique about the pods is, everybody’s here to get married and find their someone."

Ad

Kylie’s Instagram presence

Ad

Kylie has an active Instagram account under the username @kylieschuelke, through which she posts experiences from her life, such as family outings, travel adventures, and personal hobbies.

On February 4, 2025, she posted a video of Minnesota's winter landscape and activities, with the caption,

"MN winter at its finest. fun afternoon spent with @mn.ice," showing an appreciation for seasonal recreations.

Ad

She also uploaded a photo with her family and dog on January 27, 2025, mentioning them as 'her people.' The post indicates her close relationship with loved ones. Meanwhile, on January 2, she uploaded several pictures from a wedding event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the caption,

"Some of the best NYE plans. happy 1 year to my favorites."

On December 10 last year, she shared a photo with a friend from a trip to Santorini, Greece. The caption indicated that the trip was planned as a birthday celebration, suggesting that she enjoys traveling and values marking special occasions with friends. On November 29, 2024, she posted a photo with her brother in Minnesota, writing,

Ad

"Everybody go tell @keatonschuelke how thankful you are for him on his birthday."

This post highlights her connection with her sibling and her acknowledgment of important personal milestones.

Love Is Blind season 8 fans can expect to see Kylie navigate the experiment with a strong focus on faith and commitment. Whether she finds lasting love or faces challenges, viewers will see how she approaches the process and if love truly proves to be blind for her.

Tune in to Love Is Blind season 8, with new episodes dropping every Friday, as the couples navigate their journey from the pods to the altar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback