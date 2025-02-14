Who is Lauren from Love Is Blind season 8? Age, job, and more explored

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, introducing 32 new contestants. One of them is Lauren, a 31-year-old educational sales professional seeking a long-term relationship. Her Netflix bio states that she is keen on establishing long-term relationships and is looking for a deep emotional connection via the social experiment of the show.

Coming from a teaching background, Lauren values engaging discussions and pertinent questions to empathize with other people.

Everything to know about Lauren from Love Is Blind season 8

Lauren’s Love Is Blind season 8 profile

Lauren hails from a large Irish Catholic family with 80 first cousins and has long held the desire to have a family of her own. Despite this, she has found it difficult to achieve lasting relationships, noting that her previous relationships always do not extend beyond six to nine months. She views Love Is Blind as a chance to build a relationship that will culminate in long-term commitment.

Her professional background includes experience as a teacher before transitioning into educational sales. She describes herself as someone who is highly engaged in conversations and prefers to understand people deeply, stating:

"I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people."

However, she acknowledges that her detailed approach to relationships can sometimes be overwhelming, saying:

"I just like to know what’s going on and how people are feeling, which can be a little bit too much sometimes."

Lauren has also outlined some characteristics she seeks in a partner, noting that she is not attracted to individuals who are too concerned with their physical appearance. She describes that she sees excessive attention to physical appearance as arrogance and feels that she can easily spot it.

Lauren’s Instagram presence

Lauren’s Instagram activity reflects moments from her personal life, including travel, family gatherings, and social events. On February 5, 2025, she shared a series of photos from a trip to Marquis Los Cabos with friends, captioning it:

"mexico recap - thank you @ron_kruegs + @darbyqm for the perfect 2025 kickoff ☀️."

On December 9, 2024, she posted a series of photos showcasing highlights from her birthday season, describing it as a compilation of fun experiences during that period. Besides celebrating individual achievements, she has shared moments from gatherings she attended, including a September 12, 2024, post featuring photos from a wedding, which she captioned:

"moments from this summer I just wanna bottle up to relive over and over again."

The same caption was used in an April 9, 2024, post from Estes Park, Colorado, indicating that she appreciates keeping memories from her experiences. Her birthday seems to be important to her, as another post on January 4, 2024, contained photos with family and friends, captioned:

"big 30th december w my favorite people in my favorite month🎄."

Lauren’s Instagram activity suggests a focus on personal relationships, travel, and significant life events.

Love Is Blind fans can expect to see how Lauren approaches relationships in the pods, navigates deep conversations, and makes decisions about her potential match. As the season unfolds, her journey will reveal whether she finds the lasting connection she is looking for.

Catch Love Is Blind season 8, with new episodes released every Friday, as the couples move from the pods to the altar.

