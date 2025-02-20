"I don't think that's a bad thing" – Love Is Blind star Taylor reveals Daniel has the same name as her father

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2, released on February 14, 2024, featured deep conversations and romantic developments. In this episode, Taylor opened up to Daniel about her father’s health, revealing that he shares the same name as her father. She reassured him, saying:

Ad

"I don't think that's a bad thing."

They discussed personal experiences and the emotional significance of familial ties. Meanwhile, Joey proposed to Monica, and they became the first couple to get engaged. The episode also featured a dialogue between Sara and Ben, who bonded over their shared passion for eating habits and customs.

Taylor and Daniel's conversation in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2

Ad

Trending

During their time in the Love Is Blind pods, Taylor revealed to Daniel that her father’s name is also Daniel. She had never mentioned it before, leading to Daniel’s surprised reaction: "It is?" He followed up with, "Oh, no." She shared that she loved her father and was initially excited when she learned Daniel’s name.

Taylor then shared a deeply personal moment, revealing that her father had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. She said:

Ad

"A temporary thing. So, he's been doing treatment, and the doctors are all very confident that everything's headed in the right direction and he's going to be fine."

However, she admitted that as a nurse, her mind immediately considered worst-case scenarios. Taylor spoke about the fear of possibly not having her father walk her down the aisle. She reflected on how illness brings a new perspective on relationships, saying:

Ad

"It's unfortunate that it takes an illness or something to make you realize those things."

Daniel, visibly moved, acknowledged her emotions, saying, "That's real life." The conversation then shifted to their views on relationships. Daniel shared childhood memories with his father and expressed his excitement for marriage. He said:

"I'm looking forward to a marriage where I get you flowers or, like, just randomly, like, write you a little note. I love the little things."

Ad

Ad

Taylor agreed, saying that small gestures like surprise food deliveries made her happy. She added:

"Something as small as, you know, I say I'm hungry, then there's a knock on the door 20 minutes later and it's my favorite food or something, like, Taco Bell."

Daniel responded enthusiastically, saying, "I love Taco Bell." Taylor then revealed that she had a tattoo inside her bottom lip that said “Taco Bell.” Daniel was surprised, asking, "Shut up. Yeah. Is that your only tattoo?" Taylor confirmed, saying, "It's my one and only, yeah." Daniel reacted by saying:

Ad

"Why does it make me more attracted to you?"

Taylor explained that she got the tattoo in a hidden spot so her mother wouldn’t find out. She also mentioned that lip tattoos fade quickly, revealing, "So, it technically only says Taco B, right?"

Daniel found it amusing and even suggested, "If things work out here, I will get a matching Taco Bell tattoo." Taylor encouraged him to pick his favorite fast food instead, to which Daniel responded:

Ad

"I'd probably do maybe Chick-fil-A."

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2?

In another segment of Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2, Joey proposed to Monica in the pods, expressing how much he had enjoyed getting to know her. He told her he had fallen in love with her personality, laugh, and voice before asking:

"I would love to take the next step with you. Would you get engaged with me?"

Ad

Ad

Monica immediately accepted without hesitation. Later, in a confessional, she compared the experience to playing the lottery, explaining that the anticipation felt similar to waiting for the winning numbers. She added that with Joey, she felt like she had won the lottery.

Meanwhile, Sara and Ben shared a lighthearted conversation in the Love Is Blind pods. Their interaction began with Ben calling out Sara’s name, and she responded by saying she had been thinking about him all day. Ben playfully asked if she had said that to multiple people, to which Sara replied, "No, I haven't." Ben admitted that it made him happy, adding:

Ad

"Okay, because this is putting a huge smile on my face right now."

Their conversation then turned to food habits, with Ben asking if Sara considered herself health-conscious. Sara responded:

"I love food. I'm a huge foodie. And if I'm going to be going out to eat, I'm going to order what I want."

In Love Is Blind episode 2, Ben then revealed that he never ordered steak at restaurants because his father made the best steak he had ever had. Sara agreed, saying that her father also made amazing steak. They ended their conversation by joking about their fathers' meeting and cooking steak together.

Ad

Love Is Blind season 8 continues streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback