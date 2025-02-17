"Very closed-minded view": Love Is Blind's Brittany slams Devin's reaction to her dating history

Brittany Dodson from Love Is Blind season 8 addressed Devin Buckley’s response to her dating history in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 15, 2025. She emphasized that exploring one's identity is a natural process and questioned whether Devin would be able to accept a future child if they identified as LGBTQIA+. She explained:

"It's not like every woman that's walking past me, I'm looking at — or guy, for that matter. That's a part of life, exploring your sexuality, exploring who you are, and I just felt like it was just a very closed-minded view."

During their time in the pods, Brittany disclosed that she had previously been in relationships with women but had always envisioned marrying a man. Devin struggled to process this information and expressed that he needed time to think about it. Brittany ultimately decided to end their relationship, citing his lack of understanding as a primary reason.

Brittany explains why she ended things with Devin on Love Is Blind

Brittany explained that Devin’s reaction made it clear to her that they were not compatible. She shared that she had previously encountered similar attitudes in past relationships and did not want to experience that again.

The Love Is Blind star indicated that she did not want to be with someone who viewed her past experiences as an issue. She also pointed out that Devin’s response raised concerns about how he might treat others from the LGBTQIA+ community.

"For him to not be open about it? If we have children, all these things were running through my mind, like could you not accept our child if our child came to you and said this?" Brittany questioned.

When Brittany attempted to discuss the matter further, Devin did not provide much reassurance.

"I could read between the lines for him not to even say anything, 'I just need to think about it,' and even when I came back, there were no words that he really could say," she noted.

Brittany’s perspective on vulnerability and support

Brittany reflected on how Devin’s reaction affected her willingness to be open in their relationship. She explained that sharing her dating history was a personal and vulnerable moment, and she had hoped for a more understanding response.

She emphasized that her sexuality was not something she usually shared. She acknowledged that revealing such personal information was difficult and that not everyone may be ready to hear it. She also observed that Devin's approach seemed self-centered.

"When I shared really personal things about myself, he very much so made it about him, saying, 'I need to take my time to figure this out,'" Brittany recalled.

The Love Is Blind star also recognized that she had been overly supportive of Devin without receiving the same level of care in return.

"I could feel that I was almost being a little over-supportive of him in everything that he had going on in his life," she explained.

Moving forward after Love Is Blind

After ending her relationship with Devin, Brittany expressed confidence in her decision and indicated that she gained valuable insight from the experience. She explained that she did not regret sharing her past, even though it was a deeply personal aspect of her identity.

"I wanted to share in that moment with him, and we just so happen to be on TV, so now everybody will know. I just have to take it in stride, and those that don't want to support me, that's their business and they don't have to be in my life," she stated.

The Love Is Blind star also reflected on how the experience helped her better understand her patterns in relationships.

"I learned a ton about myself. Just about repetitive things that I have done and seen in men and just continue to do, and really honing in on what I want for myself," she explained.

She emphasized that her main takeaway was understanding what she wanted in a partner, and Devin did not align with that vision.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.

