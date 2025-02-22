"Weirdo!”- Love is Blind fans react to Dave asking his castmates if they slept with their fiancés

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14 with the first 6 episodes. Episodes 7 to 9 were released on February 21, among which, episode 8 was titled A Family Affair. This episode focused on couples meeting other couples of the season on their honeymoon, and some of them even met each other's friends and family.

Dave and Lauren were among the couples who spent their first nights together before they united with other couples in the series. The couples discussed how their first nights went and if they slept with their respective partners.

Dave, however, had private chats with multiple castmates, on the same topic. He asked them their thoughts on sleeping with their partners on the first night and why they refrained from it if they did. The people he spoke to privately, included Devin, Virginia, Monica, and Taylor.

He asked them all if they had "s*x" on their honeymoons and what they thought about it. They all said they hadn't and that they wanted to give their relationships time to grow before they got so close. Fans of Love is Blind came to X to react to Dave asking so many of his castmates the same thing.

"Dave is a f**king WEIRDO! Going around asking everyone if they’re having s*x ?? What happened to decorum," a fan said.

Netizen's reaction (Image via X/@isla_bennet)

"Dave complaining asking everyone, Have you had s*x yet? Eww And Taylor putting him in his place, “But you snore? I’m gonna ground you a little bit."" said a fan.

"Dave is a jerk. Why you going around asking people if they had s*x? Then, you trash talking your person and saying you are going to talk to Molly. It's quite creepy," added another fan.

"Dave. Dave. David. You see how many times I called your name?? Who made you hbic and spokesperson for the “had you had s*x yet committee”?? This man is just," another netizen wrote.

Some fans of Love is Blind had a funny take on the situation as well.

"Other couples: We’re really enjoying getting to know each other. Our chemistry is good. Dave: Are you guys having s*x?" an X user wrote.

"Someone introducing themselves: “Hi David, I’m…"David: “HAVE Y’ALL HAD S*X YET?”" wrote another person.

"Everyone: Lauren is great. Dave: She pees a lot and we haven’t had s*x," commented one.

"Dave telling everyone that he’s totally ok with the fact that Lauren hasn’t wanted to have s*x yet," wrote one netizen.

Dave's conversations with his castmates at the couples' mixer on Love is Blind season 8 episode 8

When Dave asked Devin if he got intimate with Virginia he said no and stated that he didn't think anyone did. He explained that jumping into physical intimacy right away took away from everything they had been building, so it was wise to do it at the right time. Dave revealed that Lauren told him she did want to sleep with him before marriage, but was holding it off for now.

When he brought up the same topic with Virginia on Love is Blind, she told him there were layers of intimacy that one could build upon before having "s*x". He then asked the same question to Monica, and she appreciated his honesty while telling him that she had "hung out" with Joey.

Dave then asked Taylor the same thing and she told him they had only kissed. She added that the things she did in her past made her more cautious about taking the step. She then asked him to treat Lauren nicely.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 come out on February 28, on Netflix.

