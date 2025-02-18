"For him, that’s a way of trying to break the ice and be a jokey guy" – Love is Blind host Nick Lachey shares his thoughts on Dave's pick-up line

Netflix’s Love is Blind returned with its eighth season on February 14, 2024, bringing a new set of singles attempting to form connections without seeing each other. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reality show follows a unique dating experiment where participants communicate in isolated pods, deciding whether to get engaged before meeting in person.

The show has led to 13 marriages across seven seasons, with three ending in divorce. One of the standout moments in the latest season involved contestant Dave Bettenburg, who introduced himself with a pick-up line:

“What’s wrong with you?”

During an interview with Us Weekly on February 14, Vanessa Lachey acknowledged the impact of his words, stating, “It’s hard when you can’t see someone.”

Her cohost and husband, Nick Lachey, added,

“I think he admitted at some point that a couple of the ladies didn’t take that the right way. For him, that’s a way of trying to break the ice and be a jokey guy.”

Love is Blind: Dave Bettenburg’s pick-up line and its impact

Dave Bettenburg quickly became one of the more polarizing figures of Love is Blind season 8. His unconventional approach to conversation in the pods left several women uncertain about his intentions. The pick-up line was meant as a joke, but it did not land well. Nick Lachey explained in the Us Weekly interview,

“He realized that was a swing and miss a few times.”

He added that some contestants did not take it the way Dave intended. Vanessa Lachey pointed out the challenges of forming connections in the pods, noting that not being able to see someone makes a difference in how comments are perceived.

“Because even the women were like, ‘What?’ But she couldn’t see his face,” she said.

Despite his struggles early on in Love is Blind, Dave managed to move past his initial impression. He became involved in a love triangle with Molly and Lauren, eventually choosing Lauren. The two got engaged, and fans are now waiting to see if they make it to the altar.

The Instagram controversy involving Taylor and Daniel

Beyond Dave’s introduction, another major moment from Love is Blind season 8 was the controversy surrounding Taylor Haag and Daniel Hasting. Their engagement was overshadowed by Taylor’s belief that Daniel had followed her on Instagram before the show, raising concerns about fairness in the process.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared their perspectives on the situation in an interview with Us Weekly on February 16. Vanessa admitted that it was one of the few moments where she and Nick disagreed, saying,

“We always tend to agree, but then when we do disagree, we agree to disagree.”

While she acknowledged Taylor’s concerns, Nick didn’t view it as a significant issue. Vanessa stressed the influence of social media on relationships, noting that this season highlighted its impact. She questioned whether having prior knowledge of someone through Instagram affects the authenticity of the connections formed in the pods.

“If somebody is following you and does know a lot about you, is that fair?” she asked.

During the first batch of Love is Blind episodes released on February 14, Taylor confronted Daniel about the situation. She recalled seeing photos of him at Christmas, which she believed confirmed that he had followed her before the experiment. Vanessa explained Taylor’s reaction, saying,

“She had this little voice in the back of her head, and I’m really proud of her for speaking up on it.”

Nick, however, downplayed the issue and thought it wasn't a big deal. However, Vanessa maintained that she understood why it mattered to Taylor. She praised how the couple handled the conversation.

Despite the controversy, Nick and Vanessa expressed support for Taylor and Daniel, calling them a couple they are “rooting for.” Fans will have to wait for future episodes of Love is Blind to see how their relationship unfolds.

Love is Blind fans can stream episodes 1-6 exclusively on Netflix.

