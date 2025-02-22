"This is not someone I dated" — Love is Blind star Lauren defends herself to David over pre-experiment connection

Love is Blind season 8 released episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025, as the couples moved closer to their wedding dates. Episode 9 focused on family meetings and conversations, and growing tensions between some couples.

One of the major moments in the episode involved Lauren and David, who struggled with past relationship concerns. David expressed that he found it strange that Lauren had been with someone before joining the Love is Blind experiment. In response, Lauren defended herself, explaining that it was a casual, "friends-with-benefits" situation.

David argued that they had spent time together every night but had "barely even hooked up." Lauren replied that it was because he had not been there with her the entire week. He admitted that he was gone for a "good reason." She then clarified:

"This is not someone I dated. We never went on dates together. We never slept at each other's houses or places."

Lauren and David’s trust issues escalate in Love is Blind

In the latest episode of Love is Blind, Lauren and David visited a cycling studio where she worked part-time, giving David the chance to meet her friends, Delaney and Melissa. During their conversation, David brought up Lauren’s past connection before joining the show. Delaney and Melissa asked if he believed the claims about Lauren seeing someone right before the experiment. David responded:

“I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.”

Delaney shared that she knew the man in question, explaining that he had dated their colleague for about seven years before breaking up. She added that he “never got married.” Melissa clarified that Lauren and the man “never dated,” which was why they had never met him. Despite their explanations, David remained uncertain and said:

“The whole timeline of everything is kind of hard for me.”

David then revealed that his friends had told him that Lauren and this man had been together the day before she joined Love is Blind. Lauren asked him to “trust” her in this whole situation, but David insisted that they needed to talk through everything.

After leaving the gym, Lauren and David prepared to meet his friends. David mentioned that his friends were hesitant to come because they sensed Lauren’s discomfort with the situation. She said:

“I would rather be uncomfortable than continue this being a thing.”

As they discussed their past actions, Lauren asked David if he had flirted with others a week before the show. He admitted that he was single and he would flirt. He added:

“I wasn’t going home hooking up with people, literally a day before.”

Lauren defended herself, saying that her situation was different, and that it hadn’t been the night before her joining the Love is Blind experiment. However, David stated that it was what his friends had told him. She insisted that her being with another man a night before joining the show was not a “fact.” David questioned how he could believe her, saying:

“Apparently this guy thinks you guys were together literally like within 48 hours of you leaving the experiment.”

He also claimed that another friend had been with Lauren’s past connection on a ski trip a week before and had heard about it “directly” from him. Lauren attempted to explain that the last time she and this man had spent time together was when they got ice cream and their relationship had always been casual.

“This was a very explicit, friends-with-benefits situation,” she said.

As the conversation continued, David admitted that he was struggling with trust and was "tempted" to walk away. However, they both expressed that they wanted to work things out and see where their relationship was headed. By the end of the discussion, David decided to take some space, saying he needed time to “figure out” his thoughts.

New episodes of Love is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

