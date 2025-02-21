Love is Blind season 8 episode 9 recap: Families give their blessings while an Ex stirs doubts for one couple

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 aired on February 21, 2025, as the couples moved closer to their wedding dates. In episode 9, families became a central part of the journey, with some offering their approval while others raised concerns. Meanwhile, trust issues surfaced for one couple after a conversation about past relationships led to uncertainty.

This episode of Love is Blind began with Sara and Ben spending the morning together, reflecting on their journey with 18 days left until their wedding. Daniel introduced Taylor to his family for the first time, which included his parents, brother, future sister-in-law, sister, and their dog. The meeting went well, with his family accepting the couple’s relationship and supporting their decision to move forward. His father gave his approval, reinforcing Daniel’s confidence in their connection.

Meanwhile, Lauren and David navigated a difficult situation when a discussion about her past before the experiment raised concerns. A visit to the cycling studio where Lauren worked part-time led to a conversation with her friends, who shared their perspectives on a man she had previously been linked to. This created tension, which carried over into their later conversation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Love is Blind Season 8. Reader discretion is advised.

Family meetings strengthened connections in Love is Blind

Daniel and Taylor’s visit to his family helped strengthen their relationship in Love is Blind. His father asked him when things started to “click,” to which Daniel responded,

“That was our first date, I walked in and said like, ‘Are you ready to get married or what?’”

He explained that every date they had felt "intentional," which made him confident in the relationship. Taylor expressed her appreciation for the way Daniel communicated, stating,

“The way that Daniel worded things was my favorite part about him.”

Daniel’s sister Rachel, who is blind, related to the experiment’s premise, saying,

“This is her life, this has been all our life.”

She added that she respected that Daniel and Taylor had gone through the process and believed in their connection. Their father later said in a confessional that he approved of the relationship, describing them as a “really good match.” He also made it clear that he had no hesitation in supporting their marriage, stating, “without reservation.”

Devin and Virginia visited Devin's parents, where the couple discussed their plans for managing finances in Love is Blind. Virginia mentioned wanting a prenup, prompting an uncertain reaction from Devin’s sister. She said that it made her feel "nervous."

Trust issues surfaced between Lauren and David because of a past relationship

After leaving the studio, David and Lauren prepared to meet his friends in Love is Blind. He revealed that they were hesitant about attending due to Lauren’s discomfort with the situation. She replied that she wanted to address the situation before it was too late.

As the conversation continued, she questioned David about his actions before the experiment. When asked if he had flirted a week before joining, he admitted it but said it was different from her actions.

“I wasn’t going home hooking up with people, literally a day before,” he shared.

Lauren denied claims that she had been with someone the night before joining the show, stating that it was not a "fact." However, David questioned her, saying,

“Apparently this guy [David's friend] thinks you guys were together literally like within 48 hours of you leaving the experiment.”

He added that another friend had been on a ski trip with Lauren’s past connection a week before, confirming it “directly” from him. Lauren attempted to clarify that her past relationship had been a casual, "friends-with-benefits" situation. However, David struggled to believe her. By the end of the episode, David decided to take space, saying he needed to “figure out” his thoughts.

Watch episodes 7-9 of Love is Blind Season 8 currently streaming on Netflix.

