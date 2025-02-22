"Straight TRASH"— Love is Blind fans react to Monica's sister's talking about Joey

Love is Blind season 8 aired episodes 7, 8, and 9 this week on Friday, February 21, 2025, on Netflix. The episodes saw the cast continue on in the social experiment as they went on their honeymoons before returning to their hometowns to live together.

After settling into their shared homes, some couples met their on-screen spouses' friends and families, including Joey, who met Monica's family in episode 8. Monica's sister asked Joey why he was single, and then the sisters had a private conversation about Joey.

She told Monica, she could get someone better and that the cast member was not her type. She also said she didn't think Monica could be the first one to get married since she was five years younger than her sister. She further criticized Joey, stating it felt like he was a "good actor."

Fans of the reality show commented on Nicolle's statements online and were unappreciative of Monica's sister's statements about Joey. One person wrote on X:

"Wooooooooow Monica's sister is straight TRASH. Just because you want to get married first, Monica isn't allowed to get married? Also being divorced isn't a bad thing - being in a marriage that isn't working is."

"Oof… Monica’s sister is the Kourtney Kardashians of the family. She’s dating a guy who was in love with Monica and is bitter she’s gonna walk down the aisle first. Show me more of this messiness," a fan commented.

"Watching Love is Blind and Monica’s sister is annoying me. Idk if it’s the editing but they seemed to be having a good time as a family then they get outside and she’s being a hater. Lowkey, seeing some jealousy with the “can’t believe you’re getting married first," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 felt Monica's sister was jealous:

"Monica’s sister seems jealous & bitter, mostly because she’s not getting married first. Will be interesting to see if she eats her words or not," a person wrote.

"The jealousy flowing out of every single pore of Monica's sister is so hard to watch!" a fan commented.

"Nicole: I never saw u(Monica)getting married before me. It was supposed to be me getting married first in the family...Wait, is Nicole an evil sister??? Monica has to be careful cos these comments from her own sister??" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"just started the new love is blind episodes.. why is monica's sister being a weirdo??? like ik u just met joey but u gave him 0 chance and all of a sudden he's "just a good actor"... and monica and joey have one of the most genuine connections lol," a fan commented.

"ugh i dont fw monica’s sister, she’s acting as if monica and joey are incompatible and all this, all because she’s jealous that her baby sister is probably getting married first?? chile…" a tweet read.

"Is he the right personality for you?" Monica's sister, Nicole questions her relationship with Joey in Love is Blind season 8 episode 8

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 8, titled, A Family Affair, Joey met Monica's parents, sister, and sister's boyfriend. The female cast member's mom suggested they had a "fam jam" followed by Monica showing Joey around the house.

Towards the end of the episode, the Love is Blind season 8 star spoke to her sister about Joey. Nicole questioned their relationship and revealed she didn't think Joey was her type looks-wise. Monica explained that it wasn't about how he looked.

"I get that, but even his personality, like, is he the right personality for you? I don't know," Nicole said.

Monica pointed out that her sister had only met Joey an hour ago while Nicole argued she was good at reading people. The Love is Blind participant said Joey had "a lot of facets" and said she and her partner had always been on the same page about everything.

She said there was a reason why they were there on the show and formed a connection. Her sister assured her she was only looking out for her and wanted what was best for Monica. The cast member told her sister she didn't want her to hate Joey and Nicole said she didn't hate him.

Nicole asked if she was going to get married and Monica said that was the goal. The Love is Blind season 8 star's sister said it was "crazy" that her younger sister would be married before her before they were five years apart in age.

Fans of the reality show commented on Nicole and Monica's conversation and criticized Nicole's opinion of Joey.

Episodes 1-9 of Love is Blind season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

