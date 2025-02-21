Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8 recap: Couples return to Minneapolis after their romantic getaway and move in together

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8, released on February 21, 2024, saw the engaged couples leave their romantic getaway and return to Minneapolis to start the next phase of the experiment—living together. With only three weeks until their weddings, they now face the challenge of getting comfortable with each other.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey introduced this phase, emphasizing its importance. Nick said:

“Our couples are now returning home from their romantic getaway and are about to enter the most intense phase of the experiment.”

Vanessa added:

“Living together in the real world. How will they integrate their lives, their careers, and their homes?”

This Love is Blind episode focused on how couples adapted to this transition. From household responsibilities to decorating preferences, they navigated their differences and began picturing their future together.

Everything that happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 8, the couples move into shared spaces, marking a major shift from their previous setting.

Monica and Joey discussed household responsibilities, particularly their habits regarding cleaning and laundry. She recalled a shocking incident from her college days, sharing:

“After I cleaned it, I just like dumped it on my closet floor, and there was like a pile. It was all clean. It was just like a pile there.”

She then described putting on a pair of jeans, only to find a spider’s nest inside.

“I whipped them off my body. It was a spider’s nest in the crotch of this jean!”

Joey, who values cleanliness, found the revelation unsettling. While he admitted he prefers to keep things tidy, he also expressed his dislike for folding clothes, leaving that task open for Monica.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Daniel reflected on their journey together so far. Taylor showed Daniel the outfit she wore when he first proposed, saying:

“This is what I was wearing the first time you proposed. I'll find the jeans I was wearing the second time you proposed.”

Daniel responded:

“Can't wait to see what you're wearing the fourth time you proposed.”

As they unpacked, Taylor revealed she had saved a rose from the day Daniel proposed. However, the rose had not kept well, prompting Daniel to say, “It’s cute, though.” Taylor stated in a confessional:

“Yeah, so I moved in with my fiancé today. I'm living with my fiancé. We have known for three weeks. Totally normal. But regardless of how crazy that sounds on paper, it just feels very natural and easy envisioning the things that life will bring.”

Taylor, a Christmas enthusiast, was eager to decorate their home with multiple trees. She mentioned that she had previously decorated her bedroom with four. Meanwhile, Daniel was more reserved, preferring to keep it between one and three. Taylor quickly took charge, saying:

“Thank you. I got this. Give me the card. I'll be back later.”

Daniel joked, “Just until I see the bank statement.”

Nick Lachey reinforced the timeline for the experiment, reminding viewers:

“But in just three weeks, our couples will be at the altar and have to make the most important decision of their lives.”

Vanessa then posed the question, “Will they prove that love is blind?”

Love is Blind episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix. The next batch of episodes will be released on February 28.

