"She's in a tough spot" — Love is Blind star Ben opens up to his friends about the "outside noise" affecting Sara

Love is Blind season 8 recently released episodes 10, 11, and 12 on February 28, 2025. The show, which follows couples as they navigate their relationships from the pods to the altar, continues to showcase challenges that arise beyond the experiment.

Ad

In episode 12, Ben opened up to his friends about the challenges Sara was facing due to external factors. During the conversation, Ben acknowledged the difficulty Sara was dealing with, stating:

"I mean, it's hard because a lot of the outside noise is about me, and so she's in a tough spot, cause she's the one that has to decide if she wants to be a part of it or not."

Ad

Trending

Ben explained that despite everything, she remained supportive and was focused on working through their situation together.

Ben also shared that he was determined not to let online discussions affect their lives.

Ben talks to his friends on wedding day in Love is Blind

Ad

On the day of their wedding in Love is Blind, Ben expressed his excitement, stating that it was going to be "amazing." His friends joined him to celebrate, and during their conversation, he showed them the wedding band he had chosen for Sara. One of his friends, Abe, complimented it, calling it "dope."

His friends also noticed a difference in his voice and asked him about it. Ben explained that it was due to the bachelor party the night before.

Ad

As the conversation continued, his married friends offered him advice, stating that communication was crucial for a strong relationship.

One of Ben's friends, Gabe, said:

"I think communication's key. You gotta talk. You gotta try to be on the same page."

Ben acknowledged their advice and then addressed the situation affecting his relationship with Sara. He spoke about how external discussions had placed her in a difficult position and how she had to decide whether she wanted to handle the situation.

Ad

Ben shared what Sara told him:

"I'm fine with this. Let's take this on, and let's do this together."

He added that he was grateful she had been open to discussing things with him and reassured his friends that social media conversations would not "impact their lives."

What is the "outside noise" Ben is referring to?

Ad

One of the main issues affecting Sara and Ben was a TikTok video that alleged Ben had mistreated women in the past. This topic first surfaced in episode 9 of Love is Blind which released on February 21, 2025.

Sara confronted Ben regarding a TikTok post by a user named Andra Berghoff.

The video did not mention Ben by name but included details that suggested it was about him. When asked about it, Ben confirmed that he had met the woman through Tinder years ago but denied any allegations of mistreatment.

Ad

Ben told Sara that he had met the woman through Tinder more than four years ago. He explained that they had gone out a few times but never had a serious relationship.

However, when Sara pressed for further details, he struggled to recall specifics, which led to more questions from her.

"She’s already making up stuff. She was like how I manipulated her and did all these different things. She’s overreacting," Ben said.

Ad

Sara had a difficult time processing the situation and expressed concerns about how this could impact their relationship in Love is Blind. She wondered whether she could fully trust Ben’s side of the story. She told him:

"Simple ghosting, if it truly is that, that’s what makes it difficult for me to believe she’s still crying about it."

Watch latest episodes of Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback