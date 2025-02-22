Love is Blind season 8 stars Brittany and Mo were allegedly engaged in the pods

Love is Blind season 8 allegedly had more engagements than what was shown on screen. On February 20, 2025, the TikTok user StorytimeWithRikki claimed on her Reality Receipts podcast that Brittany Dodson, also known as B Dot, got engaged to Mo Ndiaye in the pods.

The engagement allegedly happened after Brittany ended her previous connection with Devin Buckley, but their relationship never made it into the final edit of the season.

According to the claims, Brittany and Mo chose not to go on the post-engagement honeymoon trip but continued dating outside the show. The news raised questions among fans, especially since Brittany was one of the more visible cast members, while Mo had very little screen time.

The video outlined their timeline in the pods, sparking curiosity about why their engagement was cut from the show. Mo later responded to the video by reposting it on Instagram and adding laughing emojis, leading to further speculation about what really happened.

Engagement details and pod timeline of the couple in Love is Blind

StorytimeWithRikki' stated that Brittany and Mo had conversations about their backgrounds. However, the alleged source shared that Mo had never dated a Black woman before and did not disclose this before proposing.

Brittany later found out that he had “exclusively dated white women” and, during a date, he allegedly said he wasn’t sure if he would “ever be able to get there with a Black woman.” This reportedly led Brittany to end the engagement. Reacting to this, the podcast host said:

“Get where, b**ch? First of all, let me just say, B Dot don’t play. The minute she senses a red flag, she’s out of there.”

The video talked about how unusual it was for an engagement to be cut from the final episodes of Love is Blind, questioning why Netflix chose to focus on other couples while dropping this storyline entirely.

Mo and Molly’s Instagram exchange

Following the release of the TikTok video, Mo first commented under a Reality Receipts Podcast clip, questioning the claims by writing,

"Problematic? And who ended what?"

His comment quickly gained attention, and fellow Love is Blind season 8 cast member Molly Mulaney replied, calling out his response.

Mo's now-deleted comment on @realityreceiptspod Instagram post

Molly's reply to Mo (Image via Instagram @realityreceiptspod)

Mo's response to Molly (Image via Instagram @realityreceiptspod)

The podcast host also reached out to Mo Ndiaye for a comment, and according to her, he replied:

“Is this coming directly from Brittany? That that’s why she ended the engagement?”

Instead of denying the claims, he supposedly questioned the source. When asked again about the comments, the report stated that his response was silence, leading the host to remark:

“Go ahead and say no, cause then you a colorist and a liar.”

Mo’s absence from the season led to speculation that his statements may have contributed to his minimal screen time, with the video suggesting:

“Apparently he said some problematic things on camera, which is why we don’t see him at all.”

As discussions continue, fans have expressed curiosity about why Brittany and Mo’s engagement was left out while other couples received significant screen time. Netflix has yet to comment on the situation, but the revelation has added to conversations about the editing choices made in Love is Blind season 8.

Love is Blind season 8 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

