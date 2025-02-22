"She's already making up stuff" — Love is Blind star Ben opens up to Sara about a viral video from an ex

The latest episodes of Love is Blind season 8 aired on February 21, 2025, as the couples moved closer to their weddings. In episode 9, relationships were tested as past connections resurfaced, causing doubts and raising questions.

Ben and Sara had just returned home after meeting Ben’s friends. Sara expressed that she found them “amazing” and appreciated how excited they were about the relationship. As they settled in and discussed their future, Sara came across a TikTok video from a woman who made vague statements about a reality TV show being filmed in Minneapolis.

Sara told Ben that the girl did not mention any name but talked about Love is Blind. Ben immediately recognized the video and admitted he had already seen it.

He explained that the girl was "referencing" him and he blocked the post because the woman had also blocked him. He then revealed that they had not spoken in over four years.

When Sara asked why the woman would still be reacting this way, Ben responded:

“She’s already making up stuff. She was like how I manipulated her and did all these different things. She’s overreacting.”

Sara questions Ben about his past relationship in Love is Blind

After watching the video, Sara wanted to understand more about Ben’s history with the woman who posted it in Love is Blind. She asked how they met, and Ben explained that they connected on Tinder.

When she asked if they had ever hooked up, he firmly denied it. Sara repeated the question multiple times, but Ben insisted that they had never been intimate.

Ben described their history as brief, saying that their interactions were not dramatic. He explained that they had gone on one date, met a few times at a bar, and then he stopped responding to her.

“It wasn’t a relationship,” he said.

Ben added that he simply “ghosted” her. He also mentioned that the entire situation happened four years ago, and he did not remember many details because it was a “short time.” Sara struggled to understand why the woman would still be upset after so many years.

She told Ben:

“Simple ghosting, if it truly is that, that’s what makes it difficult for me to believe she’s still crying about it.”

Ben reassured her that nothing significant had happened between them, saying that they had only kissed. When Sara asked if they had stayed in touch, Ben admitted that while he never “initiated” conversations, the woman would text him occasionally.

However, he maintained that he had never reciprocated or kept in contact intentionally.

As the conversation progressed, Sara expressed that she trusted him but also made it clear that if anything more came out of the situation, she would not be able to overlook it. The discussion stopped and the episode ended without complete resolution.

Other key moments from the episode

Devin and Virginia visited his parents, Willie and Becky, where they discussed their relationship, values, and future plans. Virginia shared that she had not expected to "fall in love" during the Love is Blind experiment but believed their connection had grown stronger through open conversations.

During their conversation, Devin mentioned that they had discussed finances and where they might live after marriage.

When his brother asked how they planned to merge their finances, Virginia explained that they would maintain separate accounts while also sharing a joint account.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Taylor met his family for the first time, including his parents, brother, future sister-in-law, sister, and their dog.

Daniel’s father asked when their relationship started to “click,” and Daniel recalled their first date, describing how he immediately felt confident in their connection.

Catch the latest episodes of Love is Blind currently streaming on Netflix.

