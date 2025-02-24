Love is Blind season 8 reportedly included TikTok accusations about Ben to reflect real-life drama

Netflix show Love is Blind season 8 has introduced social media into the conversations, and recent episodes have shown how online claims can impact relationships on the show. In the most recent episode, Sara and Ben, one of the couples who are engaged, had to deal with a TikTok video that said Ben had allegedly mistreated women in the past.

Episode 9, which aired on February 21, 2025, addressed this topic. Sara confronted Ben about a TikTok video posted by a user named Andra Berghoff. The video did not mention Ben’s name but had details that pointed to him. Ben also admitted that he had met the woman on Tinder years ago but denied any kind of mistreatment.

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen spoke about the inclusion of the TikTok accusations in the season during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on February 22, 2025. Coelen explained that the video was real, had been seen by the cast, and was relevant to the current relationships. He stated:

"Well, the video was real. We saw it on TikTok. We saw it, and the cast, the participants, saw it, and it was something that they had to deal with."

He stated that the show aims to document everything that impacts the participants, including social media developments.

Sara and Ben’s conversation about the TikTok video in Love is Blind

During episode 9 of Love is Blind, Sara brought up the TikTok video in a conversation with Ben. The video accused him of manipulating a woman he had dated in the past. While the video did not directly name Ben, he accepted that she was "referencing" him.

Ben told Sara that the woman in the video was someone he had met on Tinder over four years ago. He said they had dated briefly but never “hooked up.” However, when Sara asked for more details, Ben said he did not remember exactly what had happened, which raised concerns for her.

“She’s already making up stuff. She was like how I manipulated her and did all these different things. She’s overreacting,” he told Sara.

Sara appeared to struggle with how to process the information. She questioned whether the accusations could affect their future together and whether she should trust Ben’s version of events. Sara told Ben,

“Simple ghosting, if it truly is that, that’s what makes it difficult for me to believe she’s still crying about it.”

Show creator addresses the decision to include the TikTok video

In the interview, Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained why the show included the TikTok video in its narrative. He said the production team saw the video, and since it was affecting a cast member’s experience, they decided to document how it played out.

Coelen noted that social media has increasingly influenced people’s lives and relationships. He stated:

"We live in a world that ever increasingly is that this social media stuff creeps into people's lives."

He added:

"And people are out there. They seek attention. Not everybody, but a lot of people seek attention."

He clarified that he did not personally know the TikTok user who posted the video or the details of the accusations. However, when Ben verified that the video was about him and the issue had an impact on his relationship with Sara, it became a relevant part of the season's storyline.

The next set of episodes 10-12 of Love is Blind season 8 will be released on February 28, with the finale airing on March 7.

