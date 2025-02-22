Love is Blind season 8 premiered with its first six episodes on February 14, followed by episodes 7 to 9 on February 21. Episode 7, titled A Bueller?, featured the couples on their honeymoons, getting to know each other and hanging out with other couples of the season.

Among them were Dave and Lauren. While sailing on a yacht, the two discussed their past dating. In a confessional, Dave admitted that it was weird for him to have known both of Lauren's exes. While Lauren specified that she didn't call either of them her "boyfriends," Dave pointed out that when he asked her if she had dated anyone in the recent past, she had denied it.

Lauren clarified that she was only on talking terms and had kept things casual. However, in another confessional, Dave said that he didn't understand how someone could transition from seeing someone to wanting to get married on Love is Blind in a short time. In episode 9, Dave revealed that a friend told him that Lauren hung out with him the night before she entered the show, which Lauren denied doing.

Following the episode, fans took to X to react to Dave's caution about Lauren's past relationships.

"What did Dave expect before the show from Lauren????? Celibacy for a year before coming on the show??? GROW UP," a fan said.

"I'm so tired of this "drama" with Lauren and David. Please wrap this up. David is dragging this OUT," said another.

"Even if Lauren had s*x 10 minutes before she entered the pods that is her damn business. ENOUGH!" commented one.

"I’m confused on Dave’s issue with Lauren dating before the experience. She was in a dating pool that sucked. But cause her dating life is more active than his, it’s a problem?" added another.

Some fans of Love is Blind thought Dave was dragging the topic because he hoped Lauren would break up with him.

"Dave doesn’t have the balls to tell Lauren that he doesn’t wanna marry her/love her so he’s milking this ex conversation so that Lauren breaks it off first," an X user wrote.

"Let’s be real, Dave is completely milking this Lauren ex situation for all it’s worth coz he doesn’t want to be with her but needs an excuse to break up with her without looking bad on TV," wrote another.

"Dave doesn’t like Lauren and is playing into whatever this “talking to someone before the pods” situation to push her away. Like this man is awful and has no reason to dangle this over her head. He’s here for the cameras," commented one.

"Dude, this s**t with Lauren dating someone before coming on the show is ridiculous. It feels like Dave is looking for an out," wrote one.

The conversations between Dave and Lauren regarding her past relationship on Love is Blind season 8

In Love is Blind episode 9, Dave accused Lauren, accusing her of hooking up with someone just a day before entering the show to get married. He questioned how she found herself ready for marriage a day after she ended things with someone.

However, Lauren denied the claim, stating she hadn't seen anyone even a week before she came to Love is Blind and that her side of the story was different. She explained that the last time she saw this friend, they got ice cream together, and he told her about the hinge date he had the night before, implying that their relationship was casual. She told Dave that there was nothing more than "friends with benefits" between them.

She also told him that she didn't understand how that didn't make her ready for marriage. Lauren got emotional as she told him that she was trying to be honest about it, and she didn't understand how it was significant when it came to figuring out things between them.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 will come out on February 28 on Netflix.

