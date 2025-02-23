“Weird obsession”— Love is Blind fans react to Dave bringing up his sister

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14 with its first six episodes, and episodes 7 to 9 were released on February 21. In these, the couples were seen going on their honeymoons, moving in together, and meeting each others' friends and families.

Dave and Lauren were among the couples of the season who got engaged in the pods, and transitioned to other phases of the experiment. While figuring out what their lives would be like ahead, Dave kept mentioning his sister, and talked about how she would feel about the decisions he made during the show.

Dave had an issue with Lauren's past relationship ending not long before she entered the show. He told her that his sister had found out about the same and wasn't happy about it, even before meeting Lauren herself. Fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to Dave's numerous mentions of his sister.

"Dave has a weird obsession with his sister. I love my siblings but as a f**king adult their opinions aren’t everything to me He is looking for a way out! Why is he choosing to believe his friends over the person he supposedly loves," a fan said.

"The emotional incestuous relationship Dave has with his sister is nauseating - he should just marry her and leave Lauren, women and men alone," said another fan.

"I’m confused, Dave isn’t worried about having to tell his dad he’s engaged but he needs to hide it from his sister????" added a third.

"Does Dave want to date his sister?? Why is he so concerned about her opinions on him dating as a 32 year old man?? Cringe," commented one.

Fans of Love is Blind believed that Dave's relationship with his sister was obsessive and "annoying."

"Dave's sister is practically a cast member. Their relationship sounds annoying as hell," an X user wrote.

"Is Dave the baby of the family? Why does he keep talking about his sister like she has a decision in what he does in this life," another user wrote.

"Dave is clearly in love with his sister, so idk why he even bothered going on this show," commented one.

"Imagine being constantly berated by a man who stated he always went off of women’s looks up until going on #LoveIsBlind like marry your sister or one of your bros then Dave," wrote one.

The instances when Dave mentioned his sister in Love is Blind season 8

While still in the Love is Blind pods, Dave told Lauren that he was worried about his sister's reaction to the experiment because he thought she would "freak out" when she found out about it. He added that he hoped she would figure it out eventually.

While talking to the men in the lounge area outside the pods, Dave said that the main issue was running from his own feelings, and how that would create more issues with his sister. The,n after he moved in with Lauren, he told her that his sister was at peace after he got his phone back and was able to talk to her.

He added that his sister was scared about him meeting some "reality-tv-chasing" girl, but he was eager to prove her wrong by making her meet Lauren. He thought once she met Lauren, she would know she was "normal". Later in the season, Dave said it was fun to brag about his family members while Lauren stated that it was fun to hear him talk about them. He told her she was "cool" and "great."

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 come out on February 28 on Netflix.

