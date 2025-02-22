Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree is reportedly set to launch her new SiriusXM Podcast

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, known from Love is Blind season 6, is stepping into the podcast world with her new show, What’s the Reality. The SiriusXM podcast is set to launch on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and will focus on “love culture,” reality TV, and pop culture discussions. In an exclusive interview with People magazine on February 20, AD shared her excitement about the project.

Ad

“I’m thrilled to finally bring this show to life! Nothing I love more than a good yap session with my TV friends and fan favorites from shows everyone can’t stop talking about!" she said.

The podcast will feature weekly episodes where AD talks to guests from various reality TV shows, including Love is Blind, The Traitors, and Love Island. The show aims to offer real conversations about relationships and pop culture while sharing insights from reality stars.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Love is Blind alum's podcast What’s the Reality?

Ad

In her announcement video, AD teased that the podcast will give listeners an inside look at “what really goes down in the group chat.” She added:

"This is a brand new podcast where we talk all things love, relationships, pop culture and get the tea on your favorite reality TV shows.”

Each episode will feature a different guest, with AD leading discussions that mix humor, honesty, and personal experiences. The podcast will explore relationship dynamics, behind-the-scenes details from popular reality shows, and the experiences of former contestants. She further told People:

Ad

"So much work has gone into this project, and I hope people will welcome me back into their lives in such a fun way as I continue to ask the question What’s the Reality?”

While keeping the conversations casual, What’s the Reality will also touch on deeper topics related to relationships and personal growth. Listeners can expect candid moments, unexpected stories, and exclusive insights from stars who have experienced love and heartbreak on television.

Ad

AD’s journey from Love is Blind to podcast host

Ad

AD first gained recognition on Love is Blind season 6, where she got engaged to Clay Gravesande in the pods. However, their relationship ended at the altar when Clay said “I don’t.” The breakup became a major topic at the reunion, where AD expressed that she had no regrets about her experience on the show.

"I don't regret saying yes to him. My love is blind. There's nothing that he could've shown me, told me, that would've changed my answer," she shared.

Ad

When asked if she would give Clay another chance, she said during the reunion:

"You had your chance, there's nothing that I wouldn't have given you, there's nothing I wouldn't have done for you.”

Since her time on the show, AD has remained active in the reality TV space. She has been linked to Love is Blind UK star Ollie Sutherland, sparking dating rumors. Her new podcast provides an opportunity for her to continue discussing relationships and reality TV with other former contestants.

Ad

The first episode of What’s the Reality will be available for streaming on SiriusXM starting February 26, 2025. Fans can tune in weekly for new episodes featuring guest interviews, relationship discussions, and insights into the reality TV world.

Love is Blind season 8 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback