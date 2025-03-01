“Warm energy”— Love is Blind fans react to Dave’s meeting with Lauren’s mom

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14 with its six episodes. Episodes 7 to 9 were released on February 21, while episodes 10 to 12 dropped on February 28. The latest installment of episodes documented the couples getting to know each other better by meeting each other's friends and family before they make the big decision.

Ad

Dave also met Lauren's mom during episode 10, which was titled "Oh Spare Me." Her dad didn't show up because he was struggling to wrap his head around the experiment, and he also didn't want to be on camera. However, Lauren's mom asked them about their experience during the pods and after and gave them some advice on marriage.

She also told Dave that she supported him and would make sure Lauren's side of the family would also support their relationship. However, she was concerned about Dave's side of the family and asked why they weren't yet ready to meet Lauren. Dave told her that it was because they were concerned about him bumping into some girl who was chasing clout. Lauren's mom understood where they were coming from and agreed that they would come around once they saw Lauren.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to Lauren's mom meeting with Dave.

"Love Lauren’s mom. Such pure warm energy," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lauren’s Mom saying “there’s more s**t going on in the world to be worried about”… I heard THAT! Loud AND clear! Agree 100 thousand percent," said another fan.

"Lauren, honey, you just dodged a nuke!! You are sweet. You and your Mom came across so lovely. David and his imaginary friends and family came through as a joke. He’s the worst," added a third.

Ad

"Ew this meeting between Dave & Lauren’s mom is weird. He “jokingly” says “she’s not cute. She’s boring. I hate being around her.” he literally hates her," commented one.

Some fans of Love is Blind mentioned how Lauren shouldn't have taken Dave to meet her mom.

"I'm sorry but it is embarrassing on Lauren's behalf to bring this boy to meet her mom. Dave is really the worst," an X user wrote.

Ad

"The meetup with Lauren’s mom and Dave makes me really question how much stuff Dave could be potentially not telling the truth about. He has excuses for everything," another user wrote.

"Dave is talking BIG CASH SHXT with Lauren's mom; GO HOME BY YOURSELF LAUREN!!!" commented one.

"Dave is lying his **s off to Lauren’s mom," wrote one.

Ad

What did Lauren's mom say during her time on Love is Blind season 8 episode 10?

When Dave told Lauren's mom that he was nervous about the marriage, Lauren's mom told him that when she was going to get married, she told her mom that she was anxious because her parents' marriage didn't last. Her mom said that she cannot base her marriage off of other people's marriages.

Ad

Ad

Lauren's mom understood that it was a lot to expect the families to be okay instantly with the Love is Blind experiment when Dave told her that his family was still taking their time to process that he wanted to get married to someone from Love is Blind. Lauren's mom jokingly asked Dave if he told his sister how boring Lauren was, and Dave jokingly said he did tell her how boring Lauren was, how he hated her, and hated being around her.

Ad

Lauren's mom said:

"I wanted to come tonight to make sure you know that you have the support of Lauren's family behind you."

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 will come out on March 7 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback