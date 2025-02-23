"Like ENOUGH ALREADY" — Love Is Blind fans react to David constantly mentioning his sister

Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2024, with six episodes, followed by episodes 7 to 9 on February 21. The reality series follows singles as they form emotional connections and get engaged without seeing each other.

After the first stage of the experiment was over, five engaged couples navigated their relationships outside the Love Is Blind pods this season. One of these couples, Dave and Lauren, faced obstacles, including concerns about Lauren’s past relationship and Dave’s continuous mentions of his sister.

On February 22, Netflix posted a 1-minute and 30-second video compilation on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting every instance where Dave talked about his sister on Love Is Blind.

The compilation video sparked a range of reactions from Love Is Blind fans. One fan commented:

"Like ENOUGH ALREADY."

Some fans found this endearing while others made sarcastic remarks.

“Makes me laugh every time, bro!” another person wrote.

“That’s amazing! Dave’s love for his sister is so heartwarming and beautiful to see,” a fan said.

“Some are looking for their mother in a wife and some for their sister...,” a viewer noted.

Another questioned the video’s length, stating:

“Only a minute and a half?”

“Dave really made sure we all knew about his sister—this could’ve been a whole subplot!” a user commented.

“Dave's talks about his sister are memorable,” another viewer remarked.

“Get over yourself Dave! You are a terrible excuse for a man!” a viewer said.

Moments when Dave mentioned his sister in Love Is Blind

Throughout Love Is Blind season 8, Dave repeatedly brought up his sister in conversations with Lauren and other contestants. The Netflix compilation video captured several key moments where he expressed concerns about how she would perceive his relationship decisions. During a one-on-one conversation with Lauren in the pods, Dave stated:

“Part of what's freaking me out, too, is my sister. I don't want her to freak out. I love her so much. I really hope she can find a way to understand this”

When Lauren asked if her reaction was causing his anxiety, he admitted that it was. He expressed that he hoped she would be able to work through her feelings and find clarity.

Later, while talking with the male contestants, Dave reflected on his internal struggles and his sister’s potential reaction, stating:

“The main thing for me is like running from my own feelings. ‘Cause like I feel like it actually might work and then that actually causes a lot of other issues for me. Outside of just here, like with my sister and stuff.”

Dave brought up the topic again when playing cards with Lauren after the pods. He asked her about her own sibling relationship, and added:

“Good. Very good with my sister right now. I feel like she's calmed down a lot since I've had my phone back.”

Dave told Lauren that he had spoken to his sister about how easily they had been able to coexist. He mentioned that she was initially worried he might meet someone only interested in reality TV fame, but he reassured her that once she met Lauren, those concerns would fade.

When Lauren visited Dave’s flat in episode 8 of Love Is Blind, he made another reference to his sister, stating, “It's fun to brag about your family members.” He continued:

"I feel like I've just always wanted somebody that's like cool like she is. So, yeah, she's she's great.”

Love Is Blind episodes 1 to 9 are available for streaming on Netflix, with the next batch set to release on February 28, 2024.

