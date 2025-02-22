"It landed with a lot of women" — Love Is Blind’s Dave opens up on using his humor during pod dates

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14 gracing Valentine's Day by introducing a new group of hopeful individuals looking to find love who didn't care about the appearance of a person.

One of the singles, Dave Bettenburg, tried to showcase his personality by incorporating humor into his pod dates with the female contestants. While some women like Lauren O’Brien appreciated his jokes and the two got engaged, not all of the women and viewers were as receptive.

On the February 18 episode of The Viall Files podcast with Nick Villa, Dave reflected on making jokes during his pod dates. He shared that he was "happy" to approach things the way that he did because he felt that his jokes landed "with a lot of women." He added that his humor made things fun and he was able to happily showcase his personality.

“I’m happy I approached it the way I did because, like, it landed with a lot of women, honestly. It made things fun. I have a personality, so I was happy to, like, show that side of me,” he said.

Love Is Blind star Dave Bettenburg defends his humor and reflects on his pod dates

On The Viall Files podcast, Love Is Blind star Dave Bettenburg defended his front, noting that if the people understood what humor was, they could easily tell that the things he was saying were just a joke. He added that his eventual fiancée, Lauren, handheld his jokes well, and the two started to connect afterward.

Regardless, Dave said he was happy with how he approached that pod date using his humor. He felt it made things more fun and that, through it, he was able to present his true personality.

The Love is Blind star acknowledged that some people didn't like his humor and didn't connect with him. However, he was glad he could get to that point pretty quickly.

“It also weeded out a lot of the people that I didn’t connect with. It helped me get there a little bit quicker. I like to keep things light, you know, keep it fun and honestly that came out in the speed date portion right away. I was just trying to have some fun with it and see who I connected with,” he said.

The podcast host, Nick Viall, then asked the Love Is Blind star whether he could handle jokes as well as he dishes them out. He replied that he can take jokes about himself. However, Bettenburg admitted that he recently realized that it was harder than he initially thought.

Dave further explained that he talked a lot during his pod dates, as contestants spend hours having deep conversations. He emphasized that finding someone who could share his sense of humor and have fun around his personality was important for him. Ultimately, he just wanted to be himself and make sure that people understood him for him.

Later in the podcast, Dave addressed his comments on the show about judging people who get too much Botox. He explained that, at the time, he was in the same industry and just wanted to express his view to capture his true personality.

Regardless, he added that there was nothing wrong with using a little Botox on the body and that he was not a fan of that.

"I know I’ve been shallow in the past, I really don’t want to be like that. I feel like I talked a lot about being the person that I know I can be when it comes to looks and loving someone for the right reasons. I was thinking a lot about that when I got there,” he added.

The Love is Blind star continued:

“Honestly, I didn’t really know what to expect. I kind of just went in open-minded. I knew I’d make a few connections and I didn’t expect to go as far as I ended up going.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

