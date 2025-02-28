“We’re gonna support you”- Love is Blind star Lauren’s mom gives her blessings to Dave

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14 with its first 6 episodes. Episode 7 to 9 were released on February 21, while episodes 10 to 13 came out on February 28. The newly released episodes saw the participants meeting each other's family and friends.

Episode 10 was titled Oh Spare Me and saw some couples meeting each others' families as they tried figuring out their future goals. Dave and Lauren were among the couples who took this next step as Dave met with Lauren's mom and dad. Her dad didn't want to be on camera, so he met Dave behind the scenes, but her mom showed up, asked Dave some questions, and showed her support for their love. She said:

"I hope everybody gets all in. We're gonna support you guys either way."

While there, Dave also revealed that it was tough for his sister to come around because it was hard for her to trust someone who decided to marry from a show. When her mom asked why, Dave said his sister thought Lauren could be someone who was there to chase clout. However, he thought his family would come around eventually.

The conversation between Lauren's mom and Dave on Love is Blind season 8 episode 10

As soon as Lauren's mom arrived and the two greeted her, Dave told her how he wanted to have kids and how it was one of the first conversations he had with Lauren in the Love is Blind pods. He told her that he saw their relationship working out, which made him feel scared.

Lauren's mom reflected on an instance from her own life and said that when she was getting married, she told her mother that she was nervous and anxious, especially because her parents' marriage didn't work out. Her mother told her:

"You cannot live your life based on other people who have gone through marriage before you."

She added that she was very much in love with her husband still. To this, Dave asked how Lauren's father was, and her mom said he was doing well and clarified that he just didn't want to be on camera. She said he did want to meet Dave but was a little skeptical about the whole Love is Blind experience. But she said she wasn't worried about it because she was confident he would come around.

Then, when Lauren's mom asked Dave if his parents wanted to meet them off-camera, Dave said:

"My dad travels a lot right now. He's a big warm-weather guy, and he golfs a lot. I don't even know if he could make it."

To this, Lauren's mom asked if Dave was okay with his father not coming, and he replied, saying his dad would do anything to come. Lauren's mom also understood how his parents could be feeling the disconnect with the Love is Blind experiment because it wasn't easy to adapt to such an experience as a parent.

Then, when Lauren's mom jokingly asked him if his sister knew Lauren was the most boring person out there, Dave jokingly said she knew how boring she was and how he didn't want to be around her at all. Lauren's mom then told Dave that they trust Lauren, so when she said she was "in," they were going to be there to support her.

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 will come out on March 7, on Netflix.

