"The future looks pretty bright" — Love Is Blind star Ben reflects on his relationship with Sara

Love Is Blind season 8 continued its journey with episode 12, released on February 28, 2025. The reality series follows Minneapolis singles who build emotional connections without seeing each other. In this episode, the remaining engaged couples went on their final dates before deciding at the altar.

Ad

One of the key moments featured Ben and Sara on a glamping date under the stars. While reflecting on their journey, Ben shared his confidence about their future, saying,

“The future looks pretty bright.”

The episode also highlighted other couples, including Taylor and Daniel, as well as Joey and Monica, as they prepared for their big day. It ended with the season’s first wedding, featuring Ben and Sara, but left viewers waiting for the final answer.

Ad

Trending

What happened between Ben and Sara in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12?

Ad

Ben and Sara’s date took place at a decorated camping site with a transparent igloo-style tent, allowing them to stargaze. Sitting outside with snacks, they admired the setup before discussing their relationship. Ben, who previously expressed a dislike for traditional camping, admitted,

“I love glamping.”

Sara reassured him by saying,

“This is like my heaven.”

As they enjoyed the moment, Ben reflected on their connection. He told Sara that their relationship would only improve from this point. Sara agreed, responding,

Ad

“I’ve never felt so much love.”

Later, the Love Is Blind episode featured their wedding. With family and friends gathered, the officiant reminded them that their connection was built on emotional depth rather than physical appearance. Despite struggling with a hoarse voice from his bachelor party, Ben delivered his vows, saying:

“I never could have imagined in a million years that this process would have brought me to someone as incredible as you. Loving, caring, you exceeded what I thought I was looking for. You make me a better person each and every day and every time I'm with you.”

Ad

Ad

Sara expressed similar feelings, describing how she first fell in love with his voice and later with his personality. She called him her “immediate best friend.” The officiant then asked her if she would accept Ben as her husband. However, the episode ended before revealing her answer.

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12?

Alongside Ben and Sara, other Love Is Blind couples also went on their final dates before making their decisions. Taylor and Daniel visited an ice-skating rink inside a hockey stadium, embracing Minnesota’s hockey culture. Taylor described it as a special moment, saying,

Ad

“Today is just the best day. It’s our last date before the wedding, and it’s just such a huge day to have conversations and enjoy our time together before the big day.”

Daniel, who hesitated to race on the ice, joked,

“No, you will win.”

Taylor reflected on their connection, feeling like she had known Daniel for years despite only meeting him five weeks ago. Their date ended with a special dinner at center ice, one of their last moments together before the altar.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Joey and Monica visited a conservatory that held personal significance for Monica. Monica shared that she used to visit the location with her family and appreciated the chance to share it with Joey.

They discussed their travel aspirations during their conversation, but Monica remained uncertain about Joey’s commitment. In a confessional, she admitted,

“I’m not hearing him say, ‘I’m 100% in. It’s you all the way, like let’s do this.’ So I’m holding back a little bit because he could say no.”

Ad

The Love Is Blind couple reminisced about their previous dates, including one inspired by The Sound of Music, which Monica recalled when she knew Joey was the one. Joey agreed, saying,

“That was the best date we’ve had in here.”

Despite their strong connection, Monica still had concerns about Joey’s level of certainty.

Episodes 1-12 of Love Is Blind season 8 are now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback