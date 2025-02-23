"Giving me the feels" — Love Is Blind fans react to Taylor and Daniel's parents' meeting

Love Is Blind season 8 released episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025, showcasing the engaged couples' journey into the real world, outside the pods. Episode 9, titled The EX-Files, saw Daniel and Taylor's parents gather to interact with one another. They discussed their children's future, advising them to consider all possibilities before making a major life decision like marriage.

While Taylor's mother expressed her worries, telling Daniel that he needed to stand by her daughter throughout life since divorce was not entertained, Daniel's father assured her that his son was an "even keel." Daniel's parents believed in his relationship with Taylor, and said they were pleased with the direction in which they were headed.

Daniel's mother confessed that their children had reached a point where they could not be directed anymore. So, she urged everyone to trust their decisions and encourage them to do the right things, noting how nobody was "perfect." Later, Daniel sat down with Taylor's parents to seek permission to marry their daughter.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on the parents' meeting. While many praised the discussion, others appreciated Daniel's parents and how they supported their son.

A Love Is Blind fan reacts to Taylor and Daniel's parents' meeting (Image via X/ @essentialjems25)

"This meet-up between Taylor & Daniel’s parents is giving me the feels. Especially when Taylor’s parents & Daniel spoke separately. I feel good energy from them. Rooting for y’all," a fan wrote.

"I like Daniel’s parents and Taylor’s parents meeting I do think it put Taylor’s mom at ease a bit," another person commented.

"wait cause daniel’s parents are so sweet and soft spoken his dad made me emo," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans appreciated the conversation between Daniel and Taylor's parents.

"Seeing Taylor and Daniel sit down with both sets of their parents is so so beautiful," a user reacted.

"The kindness of Daniel’s parents going with him to help persuade & reassure Taylor’s parents. Class act. Great families," a person commented.

"The family meeting between Daniel and Taylor's party was so genuine. That was a great moment," another fan wrote.

Other Love Is Blind fans commented on Daniel's parents' behavior.

"Omg!!! Daniel’s parents!!! What a vibe.. their body language is everything. I think they have been my highlight so far this season. I love them as much as Clay’s Mom, Margarita (Season 6)," one user posted.

"How refreshing… Daniel’s parents and family are HUGE green flags. There were so lovely," a person reacted.

"Aw Daniel’s parents are so sweet. You can just tell they have beautiful hearts. When his dad got emotional. Bless him!" another netizen commented.

"She's an answer to my prayers" — Love Is Blind star Daniel asks Taylor's parents for their daughter's hand in marriage

During the meeting, the families bantered and joked about how they would wrestle for their children's time during holidays. The Love Is Blind couple was happy with how the meeting went. However, Daniel felt he needed to sit down with Taylor's parents and formally ask for their daughter's hand in marriage.

Since Taylor's mother, Connie, was unsure about the conception of their relationship and felt apprehensive about how fast things moved, Daniel wanted to have a private conversation with her husband and her to make sure they knew how serious he was about Taylor.

"It's for me to have their approval of me and the wedding and I want to ask her parents for permission to marry their daughter," Daniel told the 'Love Is Blind' cameras.

During their one-on-one conversation, Daniel told Taylor's parents it was "weird" to propose without meeting the family. He hoped they understood how serious he was, not just about Taylor, but also about marriage.

"She's an answer to my prayers. She's an answer to my parents' prayers. But I just wanted to ask your permission to get married to her," he said.

Daniel added that he wanted to start a family with Taylor and wished they would be as involved as possible. The Love Is Blind star also spoke about the importance of family, saying he knew how much they valued it. He sought permission and told them he loved Taylor, hoping they would be okay with having him as their son-in-law.

Taylor's parents approved of him, making Daniel emotional. Taylor's father, Dan, said the couple looked like they had been in a relationship for 14 years instead of three weeks. Connie stated it was "wonderful" Taylor had found someone she thought was "equally as special," and would be with her forever.

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

