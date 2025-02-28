Love Is Blind season 8 episode 11 recap: David and Lauren end things while the rest try on wedding attires

Love Is Blind season 8 returned to Netflix with episodes 10-12 on February 28, 2025. The segment featured couples reflecting on their journey and reconsidering decisions before preparing for their wedding day. While some grew closer, others struggled to overcome their suspicions and doubts. Episode 11 saw the cast try on wedding attires while one couple decided to end things.

The episode, titled Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, showcased the entire pod squad meet up for a party, in which Meg and Mason revealed they reconnected after the show and have been friends since. Meanwhile, Madison disclosed Alex met with her after leaving the pods and told her that Meg slid into his DMs.

David ended things with Lauren after suspicion and distrust got the best of him. Later, the couples tried on wedding dresses and suits while things between Devin and Virginia got complicated after Devin was handed a copy of their prenup.

The official synopsis of the Love Is Blind season 8 episode 11 reads:

"The full Pod Squad meets up to party, bringing new revelations and regrets into light. Anticipation grows when the gang tries on their wedding attire."

What happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 11?

The opening scene of the Love Is Blind episode saw Lauren and David have a tense conversation about the former's ex-partner. David struggled to trust Lauren after learning she had an intimate connection with another man before entering the pods. His suspicion heightened when he discovered there was "a lack of closure" between them and that the man was someone his friends and sister knew.

"I just feel like you may not be telling me exactly, like, the whole story," David said.

The Love Is Blind star's fears worsened when the ex tried to get in contact with Lauren after they returned home from the pods. While Lauren explained it was because he wanted to know why she had not responded to his texts, David believed it was because she had not officially ended that relationship.

The couple went back and forth and after a while, David criticized Lauren's father for questioning his intentions instead of his daughter's, who "kind of had a relationship going into it." Hearing that, Lauren pointed at David's family's hesitation to meet her. David defended them, saying they were worried about him and not pleased with the engagement.

"They're not changing their minds," he added.

David ultimately broke up with her, unable to find a middle ground. Later, he told the cameras it was the wisest decision and added that love might be blind but marriage was not.

Later during the Love Is Blind pod squad party, Lauren sat down with co-star Molly and discussed her breakup. However, before Lauren revealed that, Molly told her she heard from co-star Tiera that David had a girl "all over him" at a bar. Although she did not attest to it, she wanted Lauren to know about it.

Molly was shocked to hear about their breakup and the reason behind it. She could not believe he did not let Lauren meet his family or friends or get over the fact that she had an intimate relationship with another man before the experiment.

"So was Dave celibate for years or what?" Molly joked.

She then criticized him for not standing up for Lauren and assured her she deserved the world and a better partner.

Elsewhere, Brittany confronted Devin about his "immature" reaction to her s*xuality, saying she would have appreciated "more support around it." The pair agreed to leave the matter in the past and move on. Brittany congratulated Devin on finding Virginia and said they seemed the most "genuine" out of all.

Soon after, David, Madison, Meg, and Mason arrived at the party. The cast members were surprised to see Meg and Mason enter holding hands. When inquired, the pair revealed they reconnected after leaving the pods and were "really good friends."

After Alex arrived, Madison told Lauren he requested to meet her at an airport after they got their phones back. She further revealed that Meg slid into his DMs and Alex pitted the women against each other.

"I don't know what the truth is because he's a massive liar. He's a huge liar," she said.

The Love Is Blind star added he was a "waste of time" after hearing what he thought of her. Meanwhile, Molly sat down with David to discuss his breakup. She criticized him for not defending Lauren before his family and friends, and letting a past connection bother him. Molly urged David to FaceTime his family and introduce Lauren, but he refused to, saying it was not that "easy."

Love Is Blind season 8 star Molly (Image via Instagram/@mollyrosemullaney)

While speaking to the cameras, he revealed he told his sister about his breakup and that she responded with a "teary-eyed emoji," offering support. Later during a private conversation with Lauren, David apologized and admitted he let his "ego" overwhelm him. He assured her she was not at fault and stated what they had was real. However, Lauren expressed they were "past that."

Later in the Love Is Blind episode, Ben and Sara attended a church prayer, while Virginia and Devin took a dance lesson. Elsewhere, Daniel and Taylor did a couple's photoshoot for their Christmas cards which they would give as favors at their wedding.

Soon after, the cast members were joined by hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey as they tried on their wedding dresses and suits. Sara found her dress early while her sister Lisa promised to support her decisions. Meanwhile, Joey tried on his suit and told his friends and family that he was prepared to go all the way with Monica. Then Daniel and Taylor, and Devin and Virginia tried on their dresses and suits.

Love Is Blind season 8 star Virginia (Image via Instagram/@theevirginiamiller)

Toward the end of the episode, Virginia handed Devin a copy of their prenup and asked him to go through it. When Devin asked her what she would say to those who would question their decision to get a prenup, she said:

"This is just the business part of it. Right? It's just a logical thing for me. It's not an emotional thing for me."

Devin argued people would wonder why they needed a prenup if they married to stay together for life. He requested time to "get clarity on it" before actually signing it. He added he would have a lawyer, his parents or someone he trusted take a look at it.

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

