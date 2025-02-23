"Renaming him to bed bug" — Love Is Blind fans react to Ben saying he washes his hair every other week

Love Is Blind season 8 dropped episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025. It showcased the engaged couples tackling the realities of life after leaving the bubble of the pods. They discussed lifestyles and everyday habits, trying to gauge their similarities and differences. Episode 8, titled A Family Affair, showed Ben surprising Sara by saying he washed his hair every other week.

During a one-on-one conversation with his fiancée, Ben detailed his hair-washing schedule, and added that he once received a compliment from a "professional barber" on how good his hair looked. Ben claimed the trick to having good hair was to wash it every other week. Although Sara questioned it, she laughed it off, saying it might be the case since a "professional barber" had complimented it.

The pair also discussed their laundry schedules and the number of times they changed bedsheets. Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on Ben's hair-washing routine. While many were shocked by it, others were repelled.

A Love Is Blind fans reacts to Ben's hair-washing routine (Image via X/ @PosUncensored)

"I will be stuck on Ben washing his hair 'every other week' for the next 3 episodes....I will also be renaming him to bed bug," a fan wrote.

"Ben only washes his hair once every two weeks???" another fan commented.

"As a man, why are you washing your hair every other week?? That's wild," a netizen tweeted.

Love Is Blind fans were critical of Ben saying he washed his hair every other week.

"Ew, he only washes his hair every other week?? Cannot fathom how stinky that is," a user reacted.

"I’m sorry but did Ben really say he only washes his hair every two weeks?" a person commented.

"Ben would be the type of man that only washes his hair once every two weeks. I bet it feels so awful & stinks," another fan wrote.

"HE WASHES HIS HAIR TWOCE A MONTH?!?$ AND ONLY DOES HIS LAUNDRY ONCE A MONTH?!? he’s a f**king health hazard," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans disapproved of Ben's laundry routine.

"he washes his hair every other week and does laundry once a month but bedsheets every 2 weeks?????????? ben smells," a person reacted.

"Ben washes his laundry once a month, wears the same clothes a few times & washes his bedsheets every two weeks & Sara just sat there & laughed at all of that like it’s cute. I hate birds," another netizen commented.

"Once every month" — Love Is Blind fame Ben reveals how often he does laundry

During a private conversation in episode 8 of Love Is Blind, Ben told Sara that once they started living together, they would discover things about each other that could bother them. He said he was "still looking" for that "thing" about Sara, confident he would find it soon. However, it was Sara's habit of leaving tags on clothes that he found "interesting."

"That's girl math 101. If you don't take the tag off, you never buy it, but I'm like, 'Well, okay, doesn't really click in my head but I'm fine with it' " Ben said.

Hearing that, Sara brought up Ben's hair-washing schedule, saying they needed to "talk about it." When he asked if she disliked it, Sara countered, saying it was "nice." Ben defended himself by mentioning how a "professional barber" had once complimented his hair.

Sara decided to move ahead and ask him how often he did laundry. The female cast member was shocked when Ben said:

"Like, uh, like once every month."

The Love Is Blind star explained he wore "the same outfit" multiple times which was why he did not have much laundry. Sara then asked him how often he washed his bedsheets, to which Ben said he did so every two weeks. He added that he preferred "fresh sheets." Sara was relieved to hear that and said that was "good."

Later in the episode, the couple reunited with the other engaged pairs and got to know more about one another.

Stream season 8 of Love Is Blind exclusively on Netflix.

