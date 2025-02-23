"Talking to you is easy" — Love Is Blind star Devin opens up about his connection with Virginia

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 was released on February 21, 2025. The show observed the five remaining couples as they headed to Honduras for their honeymoon. Devin and Virginia became closer during their journey, with Devin emphasizing how natural their connection felt while walking on the beach together. He said:

"I think my word for us has been, like, easy. Like, talking to you is easy."

Season 8 of the show, which debuted on February 14, 2025, follows Minneapolis singles as they try to connect and get engaged without actually meeting. Six couples of the 32 participants got engaged during their time in pods. Meanwhile, Madison and Alex, one couple, chose to break up before their honeymoon.

The remaining five couples tested their chemistry outside of the pods in episode seven. Some couples faced conflicts, while others saw their relationships become stronger.

Devin and Virginia’s growing connection in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7

In episode 7, Devin and Virginia reflected on their relationship and shared a heartfelt moment. Devin asked Virginia if she was anxious about the upcoming wedding during their chat in Honduras.

She replied, "No, I don't think so," adding that she was more excited than anxious. Devin admitted that their connection felt natural, saying, "Holding your hand is easy," and expressed how open he felt with her.

Virginia told Devin that her mother would adore him, and Devin was confident that his own family would feel the same way about her. He further expressed his belief in their relationship, stating:

"There's a reason we chose each other. There's a reason that we're going to be married in four weeks."

Virginia even embraced the nickname "Mrs. Buckets" after Devin called her that.

What happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7?

The episode explored various relationship dynamics among the five remaining couples. Taylor confronted Daniel about a concern that had been bothering her since they met in person.

She suspected he might have looked at her Instagram before the show, given how much he already knew about her. She mentioned that details about her job, family, and faith were all visible on her social media. However, after discussing it with Daniel, she found no proof that he had seen her profile before the experiment. Taylor admitted:

"I was scared that he knew physically everything about me... but it wasn't. I'm crazy."

The couple resolved their differences and continued their journey in Honduras. Meanwhile, Devin and Virginia continued to enjoy their time together. Their relationship seemed to be progressing smoothly, with Virginia feeling at ease around Devin. During their honeymoon, the pair enjoyed time together and laughed about their five-year age difference.

Monica and Joey grew closer, and so did Ben and Sara. Monica talked about her need for a sleep sound machine, and Joey talked about his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. She clarified, "I'm a light sleeper," stating that even small noises could cause her to awaken.

The Love Is Blind episode also featured couples enjoying different activities in Honduras. Some went for massages, while others took a yacht trip. Taylor and Daniel took a walk on the beach, where Taylor admitted that she felt like herself when she was with Daniel. She apologized for doubting him earlier, and they decided to move forward.

Not all couples had a smooth experience. David and Lauren encountered a setback in their relationship. David found out that Lauren had previously hooked up with someone from his social circle before joining Love Is Blind.

This revelation made him hesitant about introducing her to his family. Lauren explained that the past relationship was casual and held no significance, but David still seemed uncertain about how to proceed.

As the Love Is Blind episode concluded, the couples continued exploring their relationships, preparing for the challenges ahead. With the weddings only a few weeks away, they faced the reality of whether their connections would last outside the show’s controlled environment.

Episodes 1–9 of Love Is Blind season 8 are now streaming on Netflix.

